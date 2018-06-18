App
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2018 04:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mexico's earth-shattering goal celebration against Germany may have caused an artificial earthquake

SIMMSA, the sub-division of seismology at the Institute of Geological and Atmospheric Research, Mexico tweeted that the artificial earthquake was possibly triggered due to mass jumping when Lozano scored a goal

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

When Mexico defeated Germany, 1-0, in their opening match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, the earth literally shook under the feet of both Germany and Mexico.

Germany had not lost a World Cup opener since 1982 and this defeat was 'earth-shattering' for its fans. However, in Mexico, the wild celebration by ecstatic fans, defeating the world champions, caused an artificial earthquake according to Mexico’s Institute of Geological and Atmospheric Research.

The institute reported a tremor at 11.32 a.m., local time, due to an increase in seismic activity after Hirving Lozano scored the maiden goal of the match.

SIMMSA, the sub-division of seismology at the Institute of Geological and Atmospheric Research, Mexico said that the artificial earthquake was possibly triggered due to mass jumping when Lozano fired past the German goalkeeper, Manuel Neuer.

The Mexico police had secured the Angel of Independence monument in Mexico City anticipating fans thronging there to celebrate big football wins. As soon as the game was over, there were celebrations all around the city. Some fans danced in front of the monument, drivers honked horns and people ran across the city waving their flag and tossing the green jerseys in the air.

These are not actual earthquakes and do not damage the ground. They are very small in magnitude and can be detected only by sensitive and proximal seismographic equipment.

Interestingly, this is not the only incident were massive crowds have triggered seismic activity.

In 1988, in a college American football game between LSU and Auburn, the reaction of the crowd after the final pass led to an artificial earthquake recorded by a seismograph located about 1,000 feet from the stadium.

In another incident, in the 2011 NFL Wild Card Playoff game between the Seattle Seahawks and New Orleans Saints, the movement from the jumping of Seattle fans was registered on a nearby seismograph too.
First Published on Jun 18, 2018 04:26 pm

tags #artificial earthquake #FIFA #Germany #Mexico #SIMMSA #Trending News

