Jun 27, 2018 09:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MEX vs SWE FIFA World Cup 2018 Highlights: Sweden register a 3-0 win against Mexico

Catch all the highlights from the Group F encounter between Mexico and Sweden at the Ekateringburg Arena.

highlights

  • Jun 27, 09:34 PM (IST)

    That's it from us folks. Stay tuned as we bring you all the action from the next two games of Group E. It's going to be Serbia vs Brazil and Switzerland vs Costa Rica. 

  • Jun 27, 09:33 PM (IST)
  • Jun 27, 09:30 PM (IST)
  • Jun 27, 09:28 PM (IST)
  • Jun 27, 09:25 PM (IST)
  • Jun 27, 09:24 PM (IST)

    Full time! It's all over here as Sweden emerge 3-0 winners against Mexico. The Mexicans are still awaiting confirmation of the result in Kazan. As things stand both Mexico and Sweden will go through. Germany are trailing South Korea 1-0 with 2 minutes still to play. 

  • Jun 27, 09:23 PM (IST)

    90' + 2' GOAL UPDATE!!! Germany 0 - 1 South Korea (Yun)

  • Jun 27, 09:22 PM (IST)

    90' +2' What an unusual series of events here. South Korea have the ball in the net against Germany but the officials have ruled it offside. They are going down to the VAR to have a look. 

  • Jun 27, 09:20 PM (IST)

    90' Four minutes added on! Mexico have four minutes to salvage something from the game here. Meanwhile Germany and South Korea are still goalless at the Kazan Arena. 

  • Jun 27, 09:18 PM (IST)

    89' Substitution - Mexico: Layun - out ; Peralta - in 

  • Jun 27, 09:18 PM (IST)

    88' Yellow card! Lustig (Sweden) 

  • Jun 27, 09:15 PM (IST)

    85' Layun clatters into the back of Toivonen earning himself a yellow card. That was a clumsy tackle from the Mexican. 

  • Jun 27, 09:14 PM (IST)

    85' Yellow card! Layun (Mexico) 

  • Jun 27, 09:12 PM (IST)

    83' Remember as things stand both Mexico and Sweden will go through to the next round. However, if Germany manage to win against South Korea then Mexico could be on their way out. 

  • Jun 27, 09:11 PM (IST)

    82' What a miss! Hernandez chests down Corona's cross at the far post and fires a volley across the face of the goal. Vela who is a yard out only has to get his head to it but somehow manages to send it wide. It looked more difficult to miss than score from that range. 

  • Jun 27, 09:09 PM (IST)

    80' Substitution - Sweden: Ekdal - out ; Hiljemark - in 

  • Jun 27, 09:07 PM (IST)

    76' Subsitution - Mexico: Guardado - out ; Corona - in 

  • Jun 27, 09:06 PM (IST)

    74' Goall!!! What a shocker! Thelin tries to flick on Claesson's long throw on the near post. His marker Alvarez tries to boot it away with his left foot but he only hits it onto his own knee and the ball rolls past Ochoa and goes in for a goal. Mexico are in a very dangerous position now, if Germany score they will be facing an early exit. 

  • Jun 27, 09:04 PM (IST)

    74' Goall!!! Sweden 3 - 0 Mexico (Alvarez OG)

  • Jun 27, 09:03 PM (IST)

    73' Sweden win another free-kick which is fired into the area but Salcedos lofts it out of play. 

  • Jun 27, 09:00 PM (IST)

    70' Over the crossbar! Hernandez gets on the end of the free-kick inside the area but his header sails over the bar. It's just not happening for Mexico today. 

  • Jun 27, 08:58 PM (IST)

    68' Substitution - Sweden: Berg - out ; Thelin - in 

  • Jun 27, 08:57 PM (IST)
  • Jun 27, 08:56 PM (IST)

    66' Shot! The substitute Fabian is quick to get into the action. He picks up the ball in the middle of the Mexican half and takes a couple of touches before firing a shot towards the top corner. Granqvist gets a head to it and the ball sails over the crossbar. 

  • Jun 27, 08:55 PM (IST)

    66' Substitution - Mexico: Gallardo - out ; Fabian - in 

  • Jun 27, 08:53 PM (IST)

    63' Suddenly Mexico are in a dangerous situation. If Germany score against South Korea then Mexico could be heading out early. 

  • Jun 27, 08:52 PM (IST)

    60' Goall!!! The Swedish center-back and captain steps up and smashes the penalty into the top left corner leaving Ochoa with no chance of saving it. 

  • Jun 27, 08:51 PM (IST)

    60' Goall!!! Sweden 2 - 0 Mexico (Granqvist)

  • Jun 27, 08:51 PM (IST)

    60' Yellow card! Moreno (Mexico) 

  • Jun 27, 08:50 PM (IST)

    60' Penalty! Moreno brings down Berg inside the area and the referee is quick to blow his whistle. He also books Moreno for the foul. Granqvist is stepping up to take the penalty. 

