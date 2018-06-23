MEX vs KOR FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: Vela's penalty separates the two sides at halftime

Live now
25' Goal!!! Vela (Mex): Mexico 1 - 0 South Korea
54' Mexico get a free kick on the edge of the Korean penalty area as Lozano is brought down by Joo.
52' Mexico manage to survive Moon's attempt at goal from inside the box, and Korea get a corner. The corner is taken short, but the attempt at goal is tame and the Mexican keeper scoops it up easily.
52' And like Lozano, Hernandez also sends his shot too high above the goal. He had lots of room and two options either side of him. He could've better there.
51' Lozano fires the ball quite high above the Korean goal, after another throw in for Mexico.
49' So far we have seen 4 throw ins down the Korea's left flank for Mexico. But none of them have amounted to anything much. It has been a rather beginning to the second half.
45' No changes to report from either side. But it looks like Son and Hwang have been told by the manager to function as a pairing up-front for the Koreans.
And we are about to start with the second-half, as the players are beginning to step out onto the pitch.
Half time! Referee calls it time bringing an end to a good half of football. Mexico have the lead after Vela calmly dispatched a corner midway through the half. Mexico have had a couple of close chances but South Korea have come close to equalizing too. South Korea cannot afford another defeat in the tournament and will have to respond strongly in the second half.
42' Close! Lozano issues another warning sign to South Korea. He picks up the ball near the left side touchline and weaves his way into the area. He has three players closing him down and fires a shot towards goal but it's above the bar.
39' Son is behind the Mexican defense once again as Moreno struggles to keep up with the pacy forward. Son however overruns the ball to the byline and Ochoa stays calm as he closes down the striker giving away a corner.
38' Herrera plays a lovely cross-field ball to Layun who in turn chips the ball into the center of the area looking for Lozano. He can't find him though as the South Koreans regroup quickly and clear their lines.
33' Lee Yong is down on the ground and writhing in pain. It doesn't look good for South Korea who have already lost players to injury in this tournament. Yong however is able to continue and comes on after receiving some quick treatment.
31' South Korea win a free-kick 30 yards out but Son's delivery is well over the bar. He has been wasteful with the opportunities that have come his way so far.
27' Close! Vela picks up the ball at the edge of the area and he threads a ball through to Layun who is unmarked and fires a shot first time but it's just over the bar as Jo gets his fingertips on it.
25' Vela was ice-cool as he sent Jo the wrong way and fired the ball into the back of the net. Mexico have the lead.
24' Penalty! Guardado cuts in from the left and the ball comes off the arm of the center back Yang who was sliding in to stop him. The referee is quick to point to the spot.
22' Chance! Son finds himself played onside by Salcedo. He shoots but it's saved at the near post. His second shot is blocked by Moreno and he has another bite but this time the ball rolls wide after picking up a deflection from Salcedo.
19' Mexico work the ball to Lozano at the edge of the area but Jang gives him no time to control it as he gets across and intercepts. South Korea are keeping a close watch on the striker.
18' Alvarez tries to free Hernandez down the right but the pass is too close to the area as Jo comes out to collect.
17' Another corner for Mexio but this one is too close to the keeper and Jo comes out and gathers it. He takes his own time to clear it up the field, going long and giving the ball back to Mexico.
13' Excellent Defending! Lozano showing that he's not only about the goals as he gets back to help his team stay level. Hwang gets behind his marker on the left side and crosses deep to Yong Lee. The right back looks ready to pull the trigger but Lozano appears out of nowhere to put his body between man and ball. Lee catches Lozano on his follow through as the referee signals for a foul. Mexico could very well be 1-0 down there.
12' Miss! Another free-kick in the middle of the South Korean half. Layun's delivery finds Hernandez who tries to flick it towards the far post but it goes wide.
10' Mexico win a free-kick 30 yards out in the middle after Layun was brought down by Young-Won. Layun sends the ball wide to Vela who curls in a cross only for Yong Lee to head it out for a corner.
7' Vela makes some space on the edge of the area. He curls in a cross with his left foot but the ball is over-hit and Layun does well to bring it under control near the byline. A defender closes him down quickly and he knocks it out for a corner.
4' Another foul! Once again Lozano is fouled by Lee on the left side of the pitch. The referee is having a word with the defender. Layun sends the ball in but nothing comes off it.
2' Lozano is down after a crunching tackle from Lee. He is able to continue though as the Mexican fans cheer him on.