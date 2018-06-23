MEX vs KOR FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: Vela's penalty separates the two sides at halftime

13' Excellent Defending! Lozano showing that he's not only about the goals as he gets back to help his team stay level. Hwang gets behind his marker on the left side and crosses deep to Yong Lee. The right back looks ready to pull the trigger but Lozano appears out of nowhere to put his body between man and ball. Lee catches Lozano on his follow through as the referee signals for a foul. Mexico could very well be 1-0 down there.