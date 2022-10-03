Men in Blue facing 'death bowling' blues close to T20 World Cup

Team India celebrate after the dismissal of South Africa's Rilee Rossouw during the second T20 international cricket match in Guwahati on October 2.

India came out on top in a match that produced 450+ runs and took the South Africa bilateral series with an unassailable 2-0 lead.

While the batters are firing on all cylinders, the death bowling is a cause for concern. This problem has plagued the Men in Blue for the past few matches, and there seem to be few solutions to tackle it.



Even 220s isn't safe with this kinda death bowling

Thank god we got to 237 — Shivani (@meme_ki_diwani) October 2, 2022

Bowling figures in a high-scoring match usually never make for good reading, but conceding 46 runs in the final two overs (and 78 in the last five) will make any team management nervous, especially with the T20 World Cup looming large.



Death bowling, even with so many in the bank, remains a problem.

— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 2, 2022

And this isn't a one-off either, as the Indian bowlers have struggled to contain since the Asia Cup.

The experienced Bhuvneshwar Kumar has struggled to be India's answer to the death-bowling problem, with the seasoned pro leaking 49 runs in the three penultimate overs (19th) that he recorded against Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup and Australia in the previous bilateral series.



You know the death bowling tank is running low when Deepak Chahar is delivering better death overs than Bhuvi and Harshal. — Manya (@CSKian716) October 2, 2022



Arshdeep Singh hasn't had much happiness at the business end of the innings either. David Miller and Quinton de Kock took him to the cleaners in the 19th over on Sunday, smashing 26 runs. Singh's figures made for depressing reading as he conceded 62 runs in his four overs.

Harshal Patel conceded 45 runs in Sunday's game, 49 in the first T20, and 32 in 2 overs in the second fixture against Australia late last month.

Deepak Chahar, on the World Cup's reserves list, bowled well amidst the carnage, but he is primarily a new-ball bowler. Expecting him to adapt and thrive at the death, especially with less than three weeks to the showpiece event in Australia, is simply too high an ask.

Brave face

Skipper Rohit Sharma, however, is not overly concerned about the bowling.

In the post-match presentation, he said: "To bowl and bat at the death is very tough. That is where the game is decided. It is not concerning, but we need to pick ourselves and get our act together."



Don't worry guys, our death bowling is secure with Virat Bowli pic.twitter.com/Rwn7Mrb0dk — The Joker (Perry's version) (@Jokeresque_) September 29, 2022

While the batsmen are finding form at the right time, with the top-four firing in tandem and 'finishers' Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik proving their worth, the bowlers will need to pull up their socks if India has ambitions of lifting the trophy Down Under.

And with talisman Jasprit Bumrah not yet confirmed for the World Cup, India has a lot to think about with very little time to do so.