Meet Vinay Menon, the only Indian presence at FIFA World Cup 2022

Vinay Menon is Wellness Coach for the Belgian team at FIFA World Cup 2022 (Image credit: AIFF)

India may not be playing at the FIFA World Cup 2022, but there is one man representing the country at the football championship. Vinay Menon, a Kerala native, has been appointed Wellness Coach of the Belgian National Team, according to the All India Football Federation.

Menon, 48, will travel to Qatar for the FIFA World Cup 2022 as part of the Belgium contingent.



Vinay Menon: Meet the man representing India at the @FIFAWorldCup in Qatar

Read https://t.co/VoaEovviVc#IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/FmFdT5tuHd — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) November 15, 2022

“I feel proud to have gotten this opportunity to with the Belgian National Team in the World Cup,” he said. “It makes me really happy that I can represent India and make my country proud in my own way.”

As wellness coach, Vinay Menon will be responsible for the physical and mental wellbeing of the players.

This is not his first gig as a wellness coach. Menon has previously served with Chelsea Football Club, counted among the top clubs in England and Europe. According to AIFF, he played an important role in fine-tuning the Chelsea squads that won the UEFA Champions League in 2011-12 and 2020-21 seasons.

From Kerala to Qatar: Vinay Menon’s journey

Menon was born in Cherai, a village in Ernakulam, Kerala.

After completing his MPhil in Physical Education from the Pondicherry University, he went on to study Yoga Science at the Kaivalydhan Institute in Pune.

After this, Menon moved to Dubai as an instructor in a five star resort.

His first brush with football came when he was appointed as the personal coach of the then Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovic.

Although he is working with the Belgian National Team at the moment, Menon is still part of the Chelsea Football Club.