'Mecca' of Indian football in state of mourning; Mohun Bagan to unveil 'Pele Gate'

PTI
Dec 31, 2022 / 10:19 AM IST

A pall of gloom descended on Calcutta as people of the football-crazy city woke up to the death of Pele on Friday, following his prolonged battle with colon cancer at a Sao Paulo hospital.

Putting their bitter club rivalries aside, the city's Big Three football clubs joined in to mourn the loss of Pele, widely regarded as the greatest footballer the planet has ever seen, and remember his magical presence that wowed the metropolis 45 years back.

It was a 'Black Day' for Mohun Bagan, the country's only club against whom the three-time World Cup winner played in an exhibition match in the twilight of his glittering career.

The club put their flag at half mast, as their rival clubs East Bengal and Mohammedan Sporting in the Calcutta Maidan also followed suit.

Mohun Bagan secretary Debasish Dutta also announced that they would soon have the 'Pele Gate' ready at the club tent.

"We have already declared it and the work will begin soon; hopefully it will be opened to the public soon," Dutta told PTI.