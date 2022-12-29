 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MCC expresses interest to host Indo-Pak Test after T20 WC clash success

Moneycontrol News
Dec 29, 2022 / 10:14 AM IST

Indian team captain Rohit Sharma (left) and Pakistan skipper Babar Azam. (Photo: Twitter)

The Melbourne Cricket Club (MCC) has expressed interest in hosting a Test match between arch-rivals India and Pakistan after successfully organising the marquee T20 World Cup clash between the two sides earlier this year.

MCC, which manages the Melbourne Cricket Ground, and the Victoria government have recently inquired with Cricket Australia (CA) about the possibility of hosting the high-profile Test.

MCC chief executive Stuart Fox has revealed his intentions to host the Test following the tremendous success of the T20 World Cup clash in October, which was attended by over 90,000 spectators.

"Absolutely. Three (Tests) in a row would be lovely at the MCG. You'd fill it every time. We have asked," Fox was quoted as saying by SEN radio.

"We've taken that up with Cricket Australia. I know the (Victoria) government has as well. Again, it's enormously complicated from what I can understand, amongst a really busy schedule. So I think that's probably the greater challenge.

"Wouldn't it be great that it wasn't just Australia-centric and Victoria-centric, that we're catering for all the countries and filling the stadium all the time. So we have asked." Fox said it is now up to CA to pursue the matter with the ICC.