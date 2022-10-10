Matthew Wade obstructing Mark Wood from taking catch starts debate

England beat Australia in the first T20 in Perth, on Sunday, but there was one moment of controversy that marred the high-scoring match.

England skipper Jos Buttler (68) and fellow opener Alex Hales (84) starred for their team as they beat the hosts in a thrilling encounter.



Chasing 209 for a win, Australia fell short as they ended with 200/9. However, the talking point happened in the 17th over of Australia's chase when Matthew Wade skied a pull shot of England pacer Mark Wood.

Wood ran towards the line of the ball in an attempt to pouch what would have been a simple catch. However, Wade, unsure of where the ball was, stuck his arm out in what looked like an attempt to obstruct Wood from taking the easy catch. And it worked as Wood was thrown off by Wade's stretched arms and failed to grab the caught-and-bowled on offer.

The bowler immediately looked at the umpire, who then consulted skipper Jos Buttler if he'd like to appeal. Buttler chose not to and the game continued as England successfully defended the target.

"Pathetic!"

However, many fans were not impressed as they felt Wade did not play in the spirit of the game. Former Indian pacer Venkatesh Prasad, though, was fuming at both parties for the incident. While calling Wade's actions "cheating", he also lambasted the English skipper for not appealing.

He tweeted: "Pathetic , in one word this is Cheating, not in the spirit of the game and Obstructing the field and what a terrible excuse from Jos Buttler to not appeal. The sense of entitlement of these guys is unbelievable."

At a time when the 'Spirit of the Game' debate has been raging amongst fans and pundits alike, this incident has divided the cricketing world down the middle.