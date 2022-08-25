Match winners to watch out for in Asia Cup

The 15th edition of Asia Cup is also the second in the T20 format. Quite a few players have evolved in recent times for their respective teams, taking the T20 stage by storm. Be it Suryakumar Yadav and Rishabh Pant for India, Mohammad Rizwan for Pakistan at the top of the order with his captain Babar Azam, or the young Pathum Nissanka of Sri Lanka.

Here is a look at the players to watch out for in the Asia Cup:

INDIA

Suryakumar Yadav: India’s version of ‘Mr 360’, the right-hander has adapted himself admirably at every position that he has been used for India. Be it opening or at Nos. 3, 4 or 5, Yadav has often proved himself. More suitable for the middle-order, Yadav has strokes all around the wicket. The ability with which he hits sixes anywhere at will makes him a match-winner in his own right. It’s not for nothing that he is the No. 2-ranked T20I batsman in the world.

Rishabh Pant: India tested him as an opener on the odd occasion but he is more suitable in the middle. Like Suryakumar Yadav, he can single-handedly change the course of the game. A firm believer of ‘hit out or get out’, Pant can be consistent with his big-hitting approach by playing more responsibly. If he curbs his instincts of going after the leather every ball, he can be unstoppable. Not always can he escape under the umbrella ‘that is the way he plays’, whenever he throws away his wicket.

Hardik Pandya: After sustaining a back injury in the India-Pakistan clash in the 2018 Asia Cup and having to be stretchered off the ground, life has come a full circle for the all-rounder from Baroda when he takes the field against the same opponents coming Sunday. Pandya has become a transformed cricketer, a more matured one and has even gone on to captain India in the absence of the regular captains. Leading Gujarat Titans to IPL title in their maiden appearance speaks a lot of his ability to take responsibility. Regularly bowling in T20s, Pandya, the all-rounder, is crucial for India’s Asia Cup title defence.

Arshdeep Singh: The left-arm pacer from Punjab may be in his maiden year of international cricket but he has shown no signs of nervousness, having gained experience of rubbing shoulders with the leading lights of world cricket in IPL for Punjab Kings. A left-arm pacer is a rare commodity in the Indian bowling line-up and with his accurate yorkers, Arshdeep can be a threat. He can shoulder the Indian bowling with the experienced Bhuvaneshwar Kumar in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and Md Shami.

PAKISTAN

Babar Azam: Often compared with Virat Kohli for the amount of runs that he amasses in international cricket in all the formats, Azam has earned a name for himself. A delight to watch when he gets going, the level-headed batsman is consistent as well as scores at a fast rate. He has formed a formidable opening pair in T20Is for Pakistan with Mohammad Rizwan. Their consistency in recent times have brought them to No. 1 and No. 3 rank, respectively, in T20Is.

Mohammad Rizwan: The man for a crisis, Rizwan has become one of the most prolific batsmen in T20Is in recent times. He holds the record for the most runs in a calendar year in T20Is, having amassed 1,326 runs in 29 matches in 2021 – the only instance of any batsman scoring over 1,000 T20I runs in a single calendar year. Striking at nearly 135 runs every 100 deliveries, Rizwan is one of the players to watch out for in Asia Cup and beyond. Not to forget his wicket-keeping abilities.

Shadab Khan: He has emerged from a young leg-spinner to one who can be relied upon to whack sixes in the death overs and hold the lower-order. Khan is a key player in Pakistan’s limited-overs scheme of things. Leg-spinners occasionally tend to be erratic if they don’t land on the right areas but Khan, with an economy rate of 7.12 in T20Is, has been more often accurate than not. With the absence of paceman Shaheen Shah Afridi for the Asia Cup, the onus is on Khan to shoulder the bowling responsibility.

Mohammad Wasim: A little-known commodity in international cricket, the right-arm medium-pacer has become a regular member of the Pakistan T20 squad since his debut in the West Indies in July 2021. In less than five months and in his eighth T20I, he picked up 4/40 in Karachi against the West Indies. Regularly a first-change bowler, Wasim has the primary task of being tidy in the middle overs and his economy rate of 8.10 is not all that bad in T20Is.

SRI LANKA

Pathum Nissanka: The 24-year-old right-handed opening batsman is Sri Lanka’s highest-ranked T20I batsman in the world, at eighth. In one-and-a-half years of playing international cricket, Nissanka has become a key member in the Sri Lankan line-up in all the three formats. He is a vital cog in the Lankan top-order and one who can be relied upon to keep his end tight while others around him go after the leather. That does not mean he cannot bat at a fast rate. Ask the Indians against whom he scored a 53-ball 75 in Dharamsala earlier this year to set a stiff target.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa: The left-handed big-hitting middle-order batsman showed glimpses of what he is capable of during his stint with Punjab Kings in IPL 2022. He can run amok when in mood and send the bowlers to all corners of the ground. However, he has not been as consistent as his captain Dasun Shanaka would like him to be. Asia Cup is the ideal platform for him to do justice to his talent and emerge on his own.

Wanindu Hasaranga: The highest-ranked Sri Lankan bowler at 10th can be a tricky customer. The second highest wicket-taker in this year’s IPL with 26 scalps behind India’s Yuzvendra Chahal, the leg-spinner has made a terrific impression in T20Is. In 2021, he picked up 36 wickets in 20 matches to be the joint highest wicket-taker in T20Is in a calendar year (with Tabraiz Shamsi of SA in 2021, who took them in 22 matches). Be it in the Power Play or towards the end, Hasaranga is quite a handful.

Maheesh Theekshana: The off-spinner has become a potent weapon for Sri Lanka in the Power Play, often opening the bowling and not conceding much with the new ball. The ‘mystery’ spinner in the same mould as the retired Ajantha Mendis has been impressive that even if he does not take wickets consistently, he shuts the flow of runs. No wonder the ninth-ranked bowler has an economy rate of under 6.50 in T20Is.

BANGLADESH

Shakib Al Hasan: The Bangladesh captain can win matches on his own with only his batting skills or only his bowling skills. With his enormous experience and the ability to perform at the big stage, Shakib is currently the No. 2-ranked all-rounder in the world in T20Is. He is also the highest T20I wicket-taker in the world while also has the best bowling average for his country in this format – 19.95 runs conceded for every wicket taken.

Mushfiqur Rahim: The diminutive wicketkeeper-batsman is a relieved man after stepping down from captaincy. Making a comeback into the T20 squad after missing the series against the West Indies and Zimbabwe last month, courtesy a hamstring injury to regular wicketkeeper-batsman Liton Das, Rahim can be seen in a new role of an explosive opener. He has shown in the past that he can pack a punch even when the national skipper. Now playing purely as a batsman without the burden of captaincy, Rahim can unsettle the bowlers early on.

Mahmudullah: The most experienced T20I player to emerge from Bangladesh with 119 caps, the right-handed top-order batsman is also a handy off-spinner. Mahmudullah’s recent form in Zimbabwe in both the T20Is and ODIs is an encouraging sign for Bangladesh, especially as they look to fill in the void created by the recent retirement from this format of veteran Tamim Iqbal at the top of the order.

Mustafizur Rahman: The experience of the left-arm medium-pacer who possesses a deceptive slower one often catches the batsmen off-guard. Rahman makes up for his lack of swing and pace with cutters and also drags the ball into the right-handers. An effective bowler with the new ball and at the death, Rahman is the second highest wicket-taker in T20Is for Bangladesh with 91 scalps behind his captain Shakib Al Hasan (121), and seventh in the world.

AFGHANISTAN

Mohammad Nabi: The Afghanistan captain is the most experienced player among his countrymen, appearing in 96 out of his country’s 99 T20Is since debuting in 2010. He is also the No. 1-ranked all-rounder in the world in this format. A middle-order batsman and an off-spinner, Nabi has not really done justice to his longevity in the game. His recent form in T20Is – five single digit scores against Ireland earlier this month – is not encouraging but he is way too experienced to come out of the doldrums and set the Asia Cup afire.

Rashid Khan: The most dangerous leg-spinner in the world today, Rashid Khan is single-handedly a match-winner in his own right. An immensely popular cricketer in the world, he has almost all the weapons in the leg-spinner’s armoury. The bowler for any situation, Khan has more often delivered the goods to become the third highest wicket-taker in T20Is with 112 sticks. As he has shown often for Gujarat Titans in the IPL, he can change the course of the game with some quick-fire scoring, hitting sixes at will.

Samiullah Shinwari: One of the few to survive from the country’s maiden T20I, Shinwari is making a comeback into the national team following good form in the domestic T20 league, the Shpageeza Cricket League. The selectors reckon that his current form can give impetus to the batting department. He holds Afghanistan’s record for most T20I innings before registering his first duck – after 38 innings – and eighth in the overall list.

The left-handed middle-order batsman can up the tempo going in at Nos. 4, 5 or 6. His strike rate of 141.75 suggests that he is not one who consumes too many deliveries. The vice-captain of the side is also one of the experienced batsmen in the Afghanistan line-up. He is the third leading run-getter for his country in T20Is (1,487 runs at 33.04). While the Afghanistan bowling takes care of itself, it is the batting that needs to come good and Zadran has an important role to play.