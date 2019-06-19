Marta passes Miroslav Klose to become all-time leading World Cup scorer

Soccer Football - Women's World Cup - Group C - Italy v Brazil - Stade du Hainaut, Valenciennes, France - June 18, 2019 Brazil's Marta celebrates scoring their first goal with team mates REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo - RC128B44BBC0

Marta secured her place among the legends of football after the Brazilian became the World Cup's all-time leading scorer in the 1-0 win against Italy in Valenciennes.

"This record doesn't belong to me, it belongs to all of us," said the 33-year-old after crashing home a penalty with 16 minutes left to score her 17th World Cup goal on June 18.

"I share it with anyone fighting for more equality."

After scoring, Marta celebrated by pointing to the 'Go Equal' logo on her cleats. Go Equal is a movement demanding equal pay for men and women.

Marta chose not to play with a shoe sponsorship during this World Cup and instead uses black cleats with the Go Equal logo.

Brazil set up a knockout stage clash with either France or Germany after the 74th-minute strike moved Marta one goal ahead of the German Miroslav Klose in the record books.

"Do you think he'll change his mind about retiring and play at the next World Cup?" Marta joked.

Brazil finished third on goal difference in Group C behind Italy and Australia — who beat Jamaica 4-1 — after all three ended level on six points.

Marta wasn't fazed by the possibility of facing France, who topped Group A with a perfect nine points after scraping past Nigeria on June 17.

"To play against the host nation would be a privilege. The stadium would be full of fans singing," she said.

"I love playing in front of a big crowd whether it's supporting me or is against me. I just want there to be fans who are watching us."

Marta is widely considered the greatest player in the history of the women's game and was hailed by her teammates as an inspiration for others wanting to take up the male-dominated sport.

"She is like an icon for us and I think every year she is breaking records and that's no just important for us but for all of women's soccer. I'm so happy she is Brazilian," said centre-back Monica.

Fellow defender Tamires added: "We have a lot of young players coming up and I hope they look to her and how she plays, what makes her so special and so incredible and follow her."