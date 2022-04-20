English
    Maria Sharapova announces pregnancy on 35th birthday in Instagram post: 'precious beginnings'

    Maria Sharapova thanked everyone for the abundance of messages she received from her 4.2 million followers in an Instagram story.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 20, 2022 / 11:31 AM IST
    Maria Sharapova is engaged to British businessman Alexander Gilkes. (Image: @mariasharapova/Instagram)

    Maria Sharapova is engaged to British businessman Alexander Gilkes. (Image: @mariasharapova/Instagram)


    Former World no 1 tennis player Maria Sharapova announced her pregnancy on her 35th birthday in an Instagram post today.

    “Precious beginnings!!! Eating birthday cake for two has always been my specialty,” she captioned the photo with a string of emojis. In the picture, Sharapova is seen touching her baby bump and she posed on a pristine beach.

    Congratulatory messages started pouring in on the post soon after.

    “Ahhhh, congrats you guys!!!!” actor Lily Collins posted.

    “Double the celebrations! Happy birthday Maria, we can't wait for the exciting things that are yet to come for you and your little one!” another comment read.







    View this post on Instagram


    A post shared by Maria Sharapova (@mariasharapova)

    Close

    In an Instagram story video, Sharapova thanked everyone for the abundance of messages she received from her 4.2 million followers.

    “Waking up in paradise and to so many beautiful messages,” the caption read.

    A five-time Grand Slam champion, Sharapova retired from tennis in 2020. She lives in the United States but has played for Russia through her career.

    Sharapova is engaged to British businessman Alexander Gilkes.

    Maria Sharapova is one of only ten women, and the solo Russian, to win the Grand Slam and is also an Olympic medalist, having won silver in women's singles at the 2012 London Olympics. She had moved to the US from Russia at the age of 7.



