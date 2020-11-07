172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|sports-trends|mapping-the-milestone-a-look-at-rafael-nadals-1000-glorious-wins-6084731.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
WEBINAR :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala on Edible Oil Segment 2020-21, Nov 10 at 5PM
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Last Updated : Nov 07, 2020 06:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mapping The Milestone: A look at Rafael Nadal’s 1,000 glorious wins

Rafael Nadal has become the fourth player to accomplish 1,000 tour-level wins, joining the league of tennis greats such as Jimmy Connors, Roger Federer, and Ivan Lendl

Chaitanya Mallapur

Rafael Nadal has become the fourth player to accomplish 1,000 tour-level wins, joining the league of tennis greats such as Jimmy Connors (wins: 1,274; loss: 283), Roger Federer (1,242-271) and Ivan Lendl (1,068-242).

The 34-year old Spaniard with an 83.3 winning percentage, leads (1,000-201) among the other three title holders in the Open Era, an ‘ace’ to his triumph.

To achieve this feat of 1,000 wins, Nadal vanquished Feliciano Lopez on  November 4 and reached the third round of the Rolex Paris Master.

Close

Nadal scored his first Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) win at Mallorca in 2002 against Ramón Delgado. Over these 18 years, RAFA has emerged as one of the finest tennis players in the world, bagging 86 titles and 20 Grand Slams, currently holding the number two position in men’s singles after the Serbian champion Novak Djokovic.

related news

“[Winning 1,000 matches] means that I am old. That means that I played well for such a very long time, because to achieve that number, I have been playing well for a lot of years and [that] is something that makes me feel happy,” Nadal said on reaching the 1,000th victory.

Here’s how Nadal marched to 1,000 glorious wins:

RAFA 1000 Wins

 

 

 
First Published on Nov 7, 2020 05:37 pm

tags #Rafael Nadal #Sports #Tennis

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.