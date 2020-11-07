Mapping The Milestone: A look at Rafael Nadal’s 1,000 glorious wins

Rafael Nadal has become the fourth player to accomplish 1,000 tour-level wins, joining the league of tennis greats such as Jimmy Connors (wins: 1,274; loss: 283), Roger Federer (1,242-271) and Ivan Lendl (1,068-242).

The 34-year old Spaniard with an 83.3 winning percentage, leads (1,000-201) among the other three title holders in the Open Era, an ‘ace’ to his triumph.

To achieve this feat of 1,000 wins, Nadal vanquished Feliciano Lopez on November 4 and reached the third round of the Rolex Paris Master.

Nadal scored his first Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) win at Mallorca in 2002 against Ramón Delgado. Over these 18 years, RAFA has emerged as one of the finest tennis players in the world, bagging 86 titles and 20 Grand Slams, currently holding the number two position in men’s singles after the Serbian champion Novak Djokovic.

“[Winning 1,000 matches] means that I am old. That means that I played well for such a very long time, because to achieve that number, I have been playing well for a lot of years and [that] is something that makes me feel happy,” Nadal said on reaching the 1,000th victory.

Here’s how Nadal marched to 1,000 glorious wins: