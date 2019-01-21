App
Last Updated : Jan 21, 2019 12:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Manny Pacquiao vs Floyd Mayweather: Potential re-match on cards?

Back in 2015, Pacquiao fought Mayweather and the bout was billed as the 'Fight of the Century'.

Whatsapp

Manny Pacquiao, the 40-year-old WBA world welterweight champion, has challenged Floyd Mayweather for a re-match.

According to a report in BBC, the Filipino after his win against American Adrien Broner, on January 20,  challenged his arch rival.

Addressing the media after his win, Pacquiao said: "My message is I'm still active, and if [Mayweather] goes back to the ring and wants to challenge me, I'm a champion. Get back to the ring and we will fight again if he wants. If he wants to come out of retirement, then announce it and challenge me. I'm a champion and I don't pick any opponent. I'm just waiting to see who will challenge me, who will challenge for my belt."

Back in 2015, Pacquiao fought Mayweather and the bout was billed as the 'Fight of the Century'. Pacquiao lost that fight.

Mayweather is currently leading a retired life but fought Japanese kick-boxer Tenshin Nasukawa in an exhibition match on New Year's eve.

After his latest win over Nasukawa, Mayweather insisted that he remained retired, saying the fight had been "all about entertainment for the people."
First Published on Jan 21, 2019 12:37 pm

tags #boxing #Manny Pacquiao #Sports

