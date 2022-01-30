MARKET NEWS

    Mann Ki Baat : Open synthetic track, astroturf football field to be built in Ladakh, says PM Modi

    The football stadium will have a synthetic track with 8 lanes and there will also be a hostel facility with one thousand beds. The stadium is FIFA certified as well.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 30, 2022 / 04:13 PM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the nation in this year's first Mann Ki Baat, announced that an open synthetic track and astroturf football stadium will be built in Ladakh. The stadium will be built at a height of more than 10,000 feet and its construction will be completed soon.

    "Ladakh will soon be blessed with an impressive Open Synthetic Track and Astro-Turf Football Stadium. This stadium is being built at a height of more than 10,000 feet and its construction is going to be completed soon. This will be the largest open stadium in Ladakh where 30,000 spectators can sit together", said PM Modi in his address to the nation.

    The football stadium will have a synthetic track with 8 lanes and there will also be a hostel facility with one thousand beds. The stadium is FIFA certified as well.

    PM Modi further said that such infrastructure will also bring great opportunities in the field of sports, tourism and employment.

    "Whenever such a big sports infrastructure comes up, it brings great opportunities to the youth of the country. Alongwith such an arrangement, movement of people from all over the country takes place, tourism gets promoted and many employment opportunities are created. The stadium will also benefit many of our youth in Ladakh," said PM Modi.

    Meanwhile, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur hailed the Prime Minister's initiative of building the stadium in Ladakh. His tweet said everyone associated with sports in India can feel the change that's coming about with the Prime Minster's policies associated with sports.

    Tags: #Astroturf Football stadium #Ladakh #Mann Ki Baat #PM Modi Mann Ki Baat #Sports
    first published: Jan 30, 2022 04:12 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.