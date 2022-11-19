 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Manika Batra humbles another top-10 player to win historic bronze at Asian Cup TT

PTI
Nov 19, 2022 / 04:42 PM IST

Besides the historic bronze, Manika will also carry home USD 10,000 for her efforts.

Manika Batra became the first Indian paddler to win a medal in the ITTF-ATTU Asian Cup after shocking world number six Hina Hayata of Japan in the bronze play-off here on Saturday.

The world number 44 defeated Hayata 4-2 (11-6, 6-11, 11-7, 12-10, 4-11, 11-2) to achieve the incredible feat. Besides the historic bronze, Manika will also carry home USD 10,000 for her efforts.

"This win is a huge one for me, defeating the top players. I enjoyed playing and fighting well against them to achieve a fantastic result. I will continue putting the extra yard in all my future tournaments. I expect all of you to extend your full support," said an emotional Manika.

Earlier in the day, Manika lost 2-4 (8-11, 11-7, 7-11, 6-11, 11-8, 7-11) to the second-seeded Mima Ito in the semifinals.

Despite Ito beginning shakily, the Japanese ended strongly and subdued the Indian player with a percentage play befitting her reputation and rankings.

Manika's fighting qualities came to the fore in the fourth game of the bronze-medal playoff when she was down in the dumps, with the fourth-seed Hayata holding the upper hand with four game points at 10-6.