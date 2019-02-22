Manchester United vs Liverpool PL preview: Team News, betting odds, broadcast time

Moneycontrol News

Premier League's most intense rivalry renews when Liverpool travel to Old Trafford on February 24.

The match comes at a critical juncture for both teams.

With 65 points, the Reds are level on points with champions Manchester City but have a game in hand. A win over their arch-rivals will give them the required momentum in their push for the title.

The Red Devils with 51 points in 26 outings currently sit fourth in the table, a spot above Arsenal who have 50 points with same number of matches. A win for them would strengthen their bid to secure a Champions League spot for next season.

United overturned its 0-2 loss against PSG- its first loss under interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer-in Champions League by defeating Chelsea by the same margin in the FA Cup 5th round.

Much was anticipated from Liverpool against Bayern at Anfield for its Champions League Round of 16 fixture, especially with the form they were in. But the Bavarian defence held firm and managed to eke out a draw.

Team News

Liverpool will welcome back its ace defender Virgil Van Dijk back after he sat out against Bayern owing to a suspension. Van Djik's return in the playing XI ensures Fabiniho moves higher up to central midfield. Dejan Lovern continues to struggle with his long term injury issues. After playing only 18 minutes in the Champions League, James Milner could start against United. Joe Gomez and Alex Oxlade Chamberlain are still recovering from their respective injuries.

In news from the United camp, Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial are ruled out as they continue to nurse their injuries which they sustained against PSG. Solskjaer could again start with Romelu Lukaku and Juan Mata upfront and there could be a toss-up between Chris Smalling and Eric Bailly in United's back line.

Possible XI

United XI (formations 4-3-1-2): De Gea, Shaw, Lindelof, Smalling/Bailly , Young, Herrera, Matic, Pogba, Mata, Lukaku, Rashford

Liverpool XI (formation 4-3-3): Allison, Robertson, Van Dijk , Matip, Alexander-Arnold, Wijnaldum, Fabinho, Milner, Salah, Firmino, Mane

Players to watch out for

Paul Pogba (Manchester United)

Paul Pogba continues his resurgence under Solskjaer. Against Chelsea in the FA Cup, the French midfielder again found the back of the net, taking his tally to 14 goals with 9 assists. The 5-year-old comes alive in high profile fixtures and there is no bigger stage than a United-Liverpool clash. Pogba's dribbling, long shots and clinical finishing should come handy in United's pursuit to dent Liverpool's season.

Virgil Van Dijk (Liverpool)

Liverpool's defence has been breached only 15 times this season. They have kept 14 clean sheets on top of it. Liverpool's much improved rear guard action can be attributed to Van Dijk. Since his arrival at Merseyside, the 27-year-old Dutch has made up his name as one of the best defenders in the world. His passing is great and aerial dual during set pieces make him prized asset in any team. His leadership quality is an added bonus.

Recent form in Premier League(most recent match first)

Manchester United: W-W-D-W-W-W

Liverpool: W-D-D-W-W-L

Head-t0-Head (last 6 fixtures)

Manchester United Win: 1

Liverpool Wins: 2

Draw: 3

Betting Odds (bet365)

Manchester United: 21/10

Liverpool: 7/5

Draw: 5/2

Where to Watch

The match kicks off at 7:35 PM IST. It will be broadcast live on Starsports Network and live streaming available on Hotstar.

Predictions

The last time the two sides met in the league at Anfield, The Reds embarrassed the Red Devils 3-1. It proved to be Jose Mourinho's last match as United's boss. Solskjaer has since then reignited United's spirit since then. The side that takes field at Old Trafford would be a far superior side compered to the playing XI that faced Liverpool at Anfield. Having said that, Liverpool themselves are on song at the moment. In such a scenario a high scoring draw seems to the most likeliest of the outcome.