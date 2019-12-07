Manchester City vs Manchester United EPL preview: Where to watch, timing, team news, possible XIs and betting odds

Both sides of the Manchester divide will be hoping some derby delight can add impetus to disappointing seasons when City host United on December 7, while leaders Liverpool travel to Bournemouth aiming to surge further clear at the top of the Premier League. Manchester United got a badly needed win for manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on December 4 , inflicting a first defeat as Tottenham manager on Jose Mourinho as the Portuguese returned to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils were again reliant on Marcus Rashford goals as the England forward struck twice to take his tally to 12 in 13 games for club and country.

"He was strong, direct, taking people on, inside and outside with no fear," said Solskjaer.

Where to watch: The Manchester Derby will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. The match will kick-off at 11:00 PM IST and fans can catch the action on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD. Online users can tune in on the Hotstar App.

"That's what we want -- we want to see boys enjoying themselves." There has been precious little for United fans to enjoy this season, but just a fifth Premier League victory in 15 games was enough to lift them up to sixth.

That is still 11 points adrift of third-placed City, despite their own struggles at times.

Pep Guardiola's men looked more like their old selves in thrashing Burnley 4-1 on Tuesday with Gabriel Jesus stepping up in the absence of the injured Sergio Aguero to score twice.

City have lost just one of six league meetings with United since Guardiola took charge three years ago and cannot afford to slip up if they are to maintain any aspirations of catching Liverpool in the title race.

The English champions could kick-off at the Etihad 14 points behind the leaders, should Jurgen Klopp's men continue their scintillating form at Bournemouth earlier on Saturday.

"For the distance we are behind Liverpool it would be crazy to think about the title, we have to think about the derby," said Guardiola.

Team News

Manchester City will be without strike Sergio Aguero who is suffering from a thigh injury. He joins Leroy Sane and Aymeric Laporte who are long-term absentees for City due to injuries. Oleksandr Zinchenko has returned to training after returning from injury but remains doubtful for this game due to match fitness.

Antony Martial missed the previous game for United due to an injury but could feature in some capacity at the Etihad Stadium. However, Solkjaer will still be without Paul Pogba, Eric Bailly, Diogo Dalot and Timothy Fosu-Mensah who are all yet to make their returns from injury.

Possible Line-ups:

Manchester City Possible XI: Ederson; Walker, Otamendi, Fernandinho, Mendy; De Bruyne, Rodri, D Silva; B Silva, Jesus, Sterling.

Manchester United Possible XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Young; Pereira, McTominay, Fred, James; Lingard, Rashford.

Betting Odds (betway):

Manchester City: 1.33

Manchester United: 10.60

Draw: 5.65

Other possible odds can be checked at smartbets.