Man Utd vs PSG Champions League Preview: Where to watch, team news, prediction and betting odds

A resurgent Manchester United will welcome a depleted Paris Saint-Germain outfit for the first-leg of their Champions League last 16 encounter at Old Trafford on February 13.

PSG will be missing key players due to injuries while United are riding high on the back of a 11-match unbeaten run under caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

United have transformed after the arrival of their former striker as caretaker boss. Taking over from Jose Mourinho, he has won 10 and drawn just one of his first 11 games in charge.

United even moved into fourth spot on the premier league table from the earlier sixth spot with a 3-0 win over Fulham on the weekend.

PSG on the other hand are struggling with injuries to two of their explosive front three. Neymar will miss both legs of this tie after fracturing his foot while Edison Cavani will miss out due to a hip problem. Right-back Thomas Meunier will also be missing after suffering a concussion against Bordeaux in the league.

Midfielder Marco Verratti who only just returned from a three-week injury layoff and new signing Leandro Paredes both lack match sharpness.

With such a long injury list, all eyes will be on the 20-year-old World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe. Speaking ahead of the tie, PSG boss Thomas Tuchel warned against putting too much pressure on the 20-year-old winger. “It's not really his job to replace Cavani and Neymar, he can't be himself and the other two at the same time. He has to be free to play his game, play with confidence. We have to help him with the right support and good service. In my opinion he needs to play with a good mindset, be positive and realise it's part of his development," he said.

Tuchel also hinted that United remain favourites to secure victory in front of their home fans but stressed that PSG need to remain in the game to give themselves a chance of progressing after the second leg at Paris.

Solskjaer on the other hand seems assured of his side’s chances. “We've given ourselves the best possible opportunity with the way we've gone into this game because we are confident. I've found out what kind of team we have. We are playing like a team, we are agreeing on how we should approach games. If there was ever a time to go into big games like this it is now," he said.

Team News

Centre-back Victor Lindelof resumed training on February 11 but will not be expected to be a part of the playing XI. Antonio Valencia and Matteo Darmian will be missing for United with minor injuries.

PSG will be without Neymar who is also slated to miss the return leg. Cavani and Meunier will miss this match with injuries. Marco Verratti returns from a three-week injury lay-off.

Possible XI:

Manchester United: David De Gea, Ashley Young, Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Luke Shaw, Nemanja Matic, Ander Herrera, Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rashford

Paris Saint-Germain: Gianluigi Buffon, Dani Alves, Thilo Kehrer, Presnel Kimpembe, Thiago Silva, Juan Bernat, Marquinhos, Marco Verratti, Julian Draxler, Angel Di Maria and Kylian Mbappe.

Players to watch out for:

Paul Pogba

Since Solskjaer has taken over, Pogba has looked like a completely different player. He has just scored 2 goals in the Champions League this season however, Pogba has scored 8 and set up 5 more in just 10 games after the arrival of Solskjaer. He can be expected to add to his tally of goals in the Champions League against PSG.

Kylian Mbappe

Mbappe has been in great form especially in the Champions League where he has scored 3 goals from just 6 matches while also providing 4 assists. Manchester United defenders will have a tough time trying to contain the speedy winger who can create spaces with his runs down either side of the pitch.

Form Guide: (all competitions – most recent first)

Manchester United: W W D W W

Paris Saint-Germain: W W L W W

Betting Odds: (Bet365)

Manchester United: 27/20

Paris Saint-Germain: 21/20

Draw: 13/5

Where to watch:

The match will be beamed live on the Sony Pictures Sports Network and will begin at 1.30 AM on February 13. Online users can catch the action live on the SonyLIV app.

Prediction:

The absences of Neymar and Cavani are a big blow for PSG while United are looking rampant under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. United could win this tie and look to defend that lead when they travel to Paris for the second leg. A 2-1 score in favour of United seems on the cards.