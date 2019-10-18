Man United vs Liverpool EPL Preview: Where to watch, team news, predicted XI and betting odds

Liverpool can rub more salt into Manchester United wounds with a first victory at Old Trafford in five years on October 20 when the two sides meet to rekindle one of English football's oldest rivalries. Just eight games into the season, 15 points separates Liverpool at the top of the table from United down in 12th.

The European champions have shot into an eight-point lead even over their closest challengers in City, thanks to a run of 17 straight Premier League wins stretching back to last season.

By contrast, United have won just two of their last 13 league games.

Injury problems that have contributed to the Red Devils' early season struggles have struck again with influential duo Paul Pogba and David de Gea absent.

However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has called on his players to rise to the occasion of a clash between the two most successful sides in English football history.

"I always look at the next game as a chance. The Liverpool game is a great chance for us to go the other way," Solskjaer told Sky Sports.

"It's in my nature to think of the best-case scenario. I know the fans and the players will be up for it.

"We need to step up to the plate, and these are the big games that you sign up for at Man United - you have to show your quality."

Jurgen Klopp celebrated his fourth anniversary at Anfield earlier this week, but for all the German's achievements in transforming Liverpool's fortunes, he his yet to taste victory at Old Trafford.

Liverpool have not won on their past six visits to United and left-back Andy Robertson warned that form will not count for much given the historical rivalry between the sides.

"I don't think it matters what your form is like in these games. It doesn't matter that we've won eight on the bounce and they're struggling. It's Man Utd v Liverpool," said the Scotland captain.

"It's genuinely a different atmosphere when you play against them." In contrast to United's misfortune, Liverpool have been handed an injury boost with the news Joel Matip is fit to return at centre-back, but Mohamed Salah remains a doubt after suffering an ankle injury in a 2-1 win over Leicester before the international break.

Team News

Solskjaer confirmed both Paul Pogba and David de Gea will miss the clash at Old Trafford through injury.

De Gea pulled up with a muscle problem during Spain's 1-1 draw away to Sweden in qualifying for Euro 2020 and is expected to be sidelined for a few weeks.

"David needs a scan," Solskjaer told Sky Sports. "I think he'll be out." Pogba was absent for France during the international break due to the recurrence of an ankle problem that has seen him start just once in the Premier League since August.

The World Cup winner played 90 minutes against Rochdale in the League Cup and Arsenal last month, but missed United's latest defeat at Newcastle just before the international break.

"He came back and played a couple of games, maybe played through the pain barrier," added Solskjaer.

"He had a scan after the Arsenal game and maybe needed a few weeks' rest in a boot, so hopefully he won't be too long, but he won't make this game, no."

Solskjaer is, though, hopeful that Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Anthony Martial will make their return from injury against Liverpool, even if they are not yet fit enough to play 90 minutes.

"Hopefully Aaron and Anthony will last through the training this week and be available for selection. If it's for half a game or 30 minutes, I don't know, but let's see where they're at," said Solskjaer.

Liverpool meanwhile are expected to welcome back Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson Becker for his first appearance since the opening day of the campaign. Alisson has recovered from a calf injury while Joel Matip also returned to training after missing the last two matches.

Predicted XI

Manchester United: Romero; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Young; McTominay, Pereira; James, Mata, Rashford; Martial.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane.

Where to watch:

The match will be beamed live on the Star Sports network and will begin at 9.00 pm on October 20. Online users can catch the action live on Hotstar.

Betting odds: (betway)

Manchester United: 4.75

Liverpool: 1.73

Draw: 3.80

Other popular odds can be viewed on Smartbets.