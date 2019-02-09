Man City vs Chelsea EPL: Where to watch, preview, team news, prediction and betting odds

Manchester City will be looking to make a statement in the Premier League title race when they welcome fourth-placed Chelsea to the Etihad Stadium on February 10.

City moved to the top of the league with a 2-0 win at Everton, but will slip back into second if Liverpool beat Bournemouth on February 9.

The last time that these two teams met in the league was in December when Chelsea handed City their first defeat of the season at Stamford Bridge. N’Golo Kante and David Luiz scored in that 2-0 win where Maurizio Sarri outwitted Pep Guardiola with a tactical masterpiece.

Guardiola will be aware that a defeat at this stage of the season could be harder to recover from as they challenge for silverware on four fronts. They’re currently top of the table in the Premier League, face Schalke in the Champions League quarterfinals, play Newport County in the FA Cup fifth round and will take on Chelsea in the finals of the League Cup on February 24.

A defeat in the league will offer Liverpool with the opportunity to go three points clear at the top with a game in hand. And with matches against Manchester United and Tottenham still to come in the league, that gap could become more difficult to overcome.

Chelsea on the other hand have a fight on their hands to finish in the top four and seal one of the coveted Champions League spots. They face stiff competition from both Manchester United and Arsenal, who are playing the bottom two sides in the league this weekend. United are just two points behind Chelsea with Arsenal a point further back. A slip-up by Chelsea could see them slide down to sixth on the table with both United and Arsenal leapfrogging them.

Team News

City will still be without defenders Benjamin Mendy and Vincent Kompany, who are recovering from injuries. Mendy has resumed training but won’t be rushed back into the squad as he returns from knee surgery while Kompany is suffering from muscular problems. Claudio Bravo is a long-term absentee with an Achilles injury.

For Chelsea, Antonio Rudiger could make a comeback to the squad after missing the 5-0 win over Huddersfield last weekend. That would mean Andreas Christensen will make way by returning to the substitutes bench. 18-year-old Callum Hudson-Odoi, who has been afforded more first-team opportunities following his push for a move to Bayern Munich in January, has been ill and could be relegated to the bench.

Possible XI

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Otamendi, Laporte; De Bruyne, Fernandinho, D Silva; Sterling, Aguero, Sane

Kepa; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Luiz, Alonso; Kante, Jorginho, Barkley; Willian, Higuain, Hazard

Players to watch out for:

Sergio Aguero

There are few strikers in the world who can deliver as consistently in the big matches as Aguero does for City. His hat-trick against Arsenal last week took his goal tally up to 14 in the league this season. Aguero will be keen to get among the goal scorers once again as he side pushes towards consecutive Premier League titles.

Eden Hazard

The Chelsea playmaker has netted 12 times this season, which is just four shy of his best every tally for the Blues in the league. His manager Sarri wants him to score more often and Hazard’s form will be pivotal as Chelsea wrestle for possession in midfield. Besides his 12 goals, Hazard has also provided 10 assists from just 24 games this season.

Form guide: (most recent first)

Manchester City: W W L W W

Chelsea: W L L W D

Betting odds: (Bet365)

Manchester City: 1/2

Chelsea: 18/5

Draw: 6

Other popular odds can be viewed on Oddschecker.

Prediction:

City should emerge victorious in this fixture as they’ve looked unstoppable in recent weeks. Chelsea could hold them at bay longer than Arsenal managed at the Etihad last weekend but with the way that City move the ball in midfield it seems inevitable that they will find a way through the Blues defence. However, the addition of Gonzalo Higuain does give Chelsea some more bite in attack and we could be in for a close encounter, with City emerging victorious by a 3-2 margin.