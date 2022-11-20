 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsSports

Main races postponed in first Indian Racing League in Hyderabad

PTI
Nov 20, 2022 / 10:27 PM IST

The first round of Indian Racing League (IRL) 2022 had begun on Saturday at India's first street circuit here on the banks of Hussain Sagar Lake, with practice sessions on the first day of the league.

The main races on the second day of the inaugural edition of Indian Racing League being held here on Sunday were postponed following a minor incident.

The first round of Indian Racing League (IRL) 2022 had begun on Saturday at India's first street circuit here on the banks of Hussain Sagar Lake, with practice sessions on the first day of the league.

The scheduled qualifying races, pole, sprint and the main event were to be held on Sunday.

However, a reported collision, though officially not confirmed, during a practice session with one car led to the organisers announcing that they have postponed the races to further investigate the incident.

Racing enthusiasts had turned up in large numbers to witness the event on Saturday and today.

The event has been organised ahead of a Formula-E race in the city on February 11, 2023. Trial testing for Formula-E scheduled in February 2023 started on Saturday, officials had said.