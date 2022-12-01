 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mac Allister, Alvarez score as Argentina thwart Poland to top Group C

Dec 01, 2022 / 02:43 AM IST

Argentina were almost flawless both on and off the ball, with relentless attacks on the Polish goal. When Messi was denied from the spot, it looked like Argentina would go back into their shell, as they so often had, but it wasn’t to be. Alexis Mac Allister broke the deadlock in the 46th minute, before Julian Alvarez doubled their lead in the 67th.

It was a night where Poland started as Group C leaders, with Argentina and Messi hanging onto their World Cup dream by a thread. But by the end of three-quarters of the game, it was Argentina who were two goals up, with Poland hanging on. Argentina had to rise up to the occasion and they did it in style. They were almost flawless both on and off the ball, with relentless attacks on the Polish goal. When Messi was denied from the spot, it looked like Argentina would go back into their shell, as they so often had, but it wasn’t to be. Alexis Mac Allister broke the deadlock in the 46th minute, before Julian Alvarez doubled their lead in the 67th.

Poland, who had all but guaranteed their spot in the Round of 16, were on a knife-edge throughout the match. They had their hearts in their mouth in the second half, when in the other Group C fixture, Mexico drilled two goals past Saudi Arabia. Poland were suddenly on the brink of exit as the only thing keeping them in the World Cup was the fair play points, wherein they had fewer yellow cards than Mexico.

Szczesny was tested in the 7th minute by Messi, but the resultant shot was a weak one that Szczesny dealt with comfortably. Four minutes later, Messi had a decent shot at the near post saved. Argentina soon had a double chance when Alvarez had his shot saved by Szczesny, only to have the ball fall to Acuna who flashes a fierce shot just wide off the post. Argentina almost found the back of the goal once again when Di Maria’s curling corner almost found its way into goal before Szczesny tipped it over the bar.

