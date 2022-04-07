Lucknow Super Giants edge past Delhi Capitals to register third consecutive win of the season

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) registered their third consecutive win of the season as they beat the Delhi Capitals (DC) by six wickets to chase down 150 with two balls to spare. It was a tight chase till the last over as both teams, after starting off well in the powerplay, saw their run flow clogged after the fall of their key batsmen. Quinton de Kock and Prithvi Shaw shone for LSG and DC respectively and it was following their wickets, that their teams saw the boundaries dry up. It looked like LSG would drop the ball towards the end of their chase, but youngster Badoni finished things with two swings of his bat. LSG started the day in fifth position with four points off three games. After losing their opening match against the Gujarat Lions, LSG had won their next two fixtures against Chennai and Hyderabad. They now sit in second position just behind the Kolkata Knight Riders.

DC were off to a flier as Prithvi Shaw stormed out of the gates, ripping the Lucknow bowlers apart in the powerplay. David Warner was made to look a silent spectator at the other end. Shaw punished the spinners and pacers alike as Holder, Gowtham and Avesh Khan all got clobbered all over the park. He raced to 61 off just 34 balls while Warner was snailing away at 4 off 11 balls. Gowtham was brought back into the attack and saw his first two balls hit for a six and a four by Shaw, but Gowtham got his man the very next ball off a slight nick courtesy of some extra bounce and Shaw's blitz was brought to an end. The explosive David Warner's much awaited homecoming for Delhi was spoiled as the Australian was dismissed for just 4 off 12 balls, trying to lash at a wide delivery from Ravi Bishnoi.

The dismissals of the openers provided the breakthrough for Lucknow as they capitalised on the break in momentum to sneak in six and a half overs conceding just 30 runs and picking up the wicket of Powell. That stretch also included a maiden over from Gowtham to Pant. With five overs to go, both Sarfaraz Khan and Rishabh Pant changed gears to score 50 runs off the last 5 overs to end the innings at 149/3 off the permitted 20 overs. It was a below par total and it was only the third time ever in the IPL that a team had ended with a score under 150 despite losing just three wickets.

With just 150 to chase, Lucknow began their innings well, scoring 48 in the powerplay with all their wickets intact. Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul both played sensibly, rotating strike regularly and punishing the loose deliveries. With none of the bowlers really troubling the openers, Pant sent in Kuldeep Yadav in the 8th over, but KL Rahul greeted him with a six off the first ball. The over went for 11 runs in total. But Kuldeep soon got his man in his very next over when Rahul miscued a shot that went high in the air straight into the hands of Prithvi Shaw. Evin Lewis mirrored Warner's innings as he fell for just 5 off 13 balls.

It was bad day in the office for Anrich Nortje too as the CS paceman, back from an injury, conceded 33 runs in his first two overs, which included a beamer to de Kock which was hit for a six. Nortje was taken out of the attack in his third over, after he bowled the second beamer for the match.

But it was Quinton de Kock all the way for Lucknow as he hit the DC bowlers all over the park, particularly his South African compatriot Nortje. He never let the scoreboard pressure climb and was clinical with his stroke-play. He reached his fifty with an elegant lift over the covers off a Kuldeep bowl to reach the milestone in 36 balls. Quinton dispatched Kuldeep for two consecutive boundaries after the latter was brought in following Nortje's second beamer. But Kuldeep had the last laugh for the second time in the night as got de Kock caught at third man off a delivery that was going away from the left hander.

De Kock's wicket was the breakthrough DC were waiting for and suddenly the run flow was stemmed. Krunal Pandya and Deepak Hooda worked in singles which saw the required run rate climb up to 9.5 in the last two overs. Krunal Pandya took some pressure off as he hit Mustafizur for 13 runs in the penultimate over with LSG needing just 5 off the last over. Shardul who was very economical in his three overs, was given the job to defend five. He started off well, removing Hooda with the first delivery. It looked like it would be a tight finish, but in walked Badoni, who sent the second ball for a four before finishing things off with a six.





