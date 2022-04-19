LSG vs RCB IPL 2022: RCB choke Lucknow to win by 18 runs

In the battle between the third and fourth-placed teams with the winner moving to the second position, Royal Challengers Bangalore prevailed over Lucknow Super Giants by 18 runs at DY Patil Stadium on Tuesday night.

Out of the 10 previous matches prior to Tuesday’s game at the Navi Mumbai venue, the team batting second have won six times. Going with this trend in the IPL and at this venue, the RCB total of 181 for six, courtesy a captain’s knock of 96 by Faf du Plessis, was achievable.

LSG, however, fell short of the target as they lost wickets at regular intervals, the Australian pace bowler Josh Hazlewood being the wrecker-in-chief with four for 25 from his four overs was difficult to score off by maintaining an accurate line and length.

RCB, with their fifth win in seven matches, are also on 10 points as table toppers Gujarat Titans, though their net run rate 0.251 is lower than the Titans’ 0.395.

LSG suffered an early setback with Quinton de Kock done in by the pace and bounce of Hazlewood, edging to first slip Glenn Maxwell for just three runs in the third over. Captain KL Rahul kept LSG in the game with a short and sweet 30. The third highest run-getter so far in the tournament with 265 runs behind Orange Cap holder Jos Buttler (375) of Rajasthan Royals and Faf du Plessis (250) was unlucky as a faint edge down the leg side was caught by Dinesh Karthik, DRS confirming the edge.

Krunal Pandya (42, 28b, 5x4, 2x6), promoted to No. 4 to keep the left-right combination in the middle, gave a good account of himself, often picking the gaps behind the square on the off side for fours while picking up a couple of sixes in the region between long-off and long-on off the slow bowlers.

His dismissal in the 14th over, pulling Glenn Maxwell to mid-wicket boundary slowed down things a bit, bringing RCB back in the game. The equation, 65 off the last five overs, though achievable, was tricky. The batsmen that followed felt the pressure of scoring big and in the process lost the wickets.

Earlier, sent in to bat by LSG, RCB posted a competitive total, thanks to their captain Faf du Plessis’s 96 in 64 balls with 11 fours and two sixes. Du Plessis batted almost till the end before being out for his joint highest score in IPL, falling for 96 for the second time in his IPL career when he pulled Jason Holder to deep backward square leg off the penultimate delivery of the match.

Du Plessis was batting at a level different from that of his team-mates with only Shahbaz Ahmed (26) and Glenn Maxwell (23) chipping in with useful contributions. It was not easy for the 37-year-old South African to straightaway go for the shots, especially when he helplessly saw two wickets fall in the very first over of the match. LSG right-arm pacer from Sri Lanka, Dushmantha Chameera picked up left-handed opener Anuj Rawat and Virat Kohli off the fifth and sixth deliveries.

Du Plessis denied Chameera the hat-trick by square driving him over the point fielder for four. Du Plessis played the second fiddle to Maxwell, who destroyed Chameera in his second over that yielded 19 runs including14 off the Australian. However, Maxwell fell to a brilliant catch at short third man when Holder timed his jump to perfection and cut a reverse hit for a brilliant catch.

It was Du Plessis all the way, scoring more than half his team’s total. There were only two major partnerships in RCB innings – 70 for the fifth wicket with Shahbaz and 49 for the sixth with Dinesh Karthik – even as Holder contained the run flow with some accurate bowling of medium-pace, giving away only 25 runs in his four overs besides taking two wickets, those of Suyash Prabhudessai caught at short mid-wicket and du Plessis in the end.

Du Plessis was brilliant in picking the gaps, using his power and timing that left the LSG fielders fetching the ball from the boundary. Aptly, the RCB captain was named man of the match for his brilliant knock.