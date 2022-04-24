LSG hand Mumbai their 8th consecutive loss as Rahul shines with second IPL ton

Returning to their ‘home ground’ Wankhede Stadium for an IPL match after nearly three years could still not inspire five-time champions Mumbai Indians on Sunday. The vociferous, hard-core MI supporters thronged the venue to pack the stands opened for them, only to return home disappointed.

In another dismal show on the day when MI mentor Sachin Tendulkar turned 49, they went down to Lucknow Super Giants by 36 runs, suffering their eighth consecutive defeat. MI have all but given themselves no chance of making it to the play-offs with six league matches remaining.

With captain KL Rahul leading from the front to score his second century of the season and guide his team to their fifth win in eight matches, LSG have moved a position ahead to fourth in the points table.

At a venue where MI have a remarkable success record, winning 40 out of 65 matches, they failed to chase LSG’s 168 for six. They finished with 132 for eight. While MI knew that they have had a great success percentage at the Wankhede, they may have overlooked the fact that they themselves have won 22 matches defending a total and 18 matches chasing at this venue. Especially when things don’t go your way, MI could have tried their luck setting a target rather than chasing.

The match entirely belonged to LSG captain Rahul. He loves batting against Mumbai Indians, doesn’t he? Sunday’s 103 not out from his bat (62 balls, 12x4, 4x6) boosted his average against Rohit Sharma’s team to 86.70 from 16 innings with three centuries. Rahul played a responsible knock, not hurriedly playing his shots but punishing only loose deliveries and packed them with power. He did take his time to score runs, treating with respect the deliveries that were of good length and bowled stump to stump. His strokeplay was curtailed to an extent by the regular fall of wickets at the other end.

In his previous innings against the same side, with Jasprit Bumrah and Jaydev Unadkat being the only common MI bowlers in both the matches eight days apart, Rahul scored a masterly identical 103 not out. He continued his fine form in this tournament and also from where he left against MI at Brabourne Stadium to take LSG to a competitive total.

It looked like Rahul was batting on one surface while the rest of his team-mates were playing on an entirely different one. That set him apart from the rest of his team-mates, who struggled on a pitch that, though, did not pose threats but at the same time was tricky initially. Rahul, though, did not find anything wrong with the surface. Rahul showed others the way to build an innings, picking the line early and despatching the ball for fours and sixes at will. His fourth six, a pull over mid-wicket in the first ball of the last over took him to the coveted three-figure mark.

The manner in which Rahul picked the gaps was adorable. He bisected the fielders with great timing that MI could do nothing about them but to retrieve the ball from the boundary. While Rahul had a dozen fours and four sixes, the rest of his team-mates combined to score only one four – Deepak Hooda off Unadkat through the covers, while three other batsmen scored a six each.

That shows how much Rahul played a captain’s knock, accounting for 61.30% of his team’s total at a strike rate of 166.13 while the rest of his team accumulated 65 runs only.





