LSG edge past DC in yet another last-over thriller

It was yet another last-over thriller in which Lucknow Super Giants, for a change, defended 21 runs successfully against Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday evening.

Needing 196 for a victory, Delhi Capitals did not give up despite wickets falling at regular intervals on a pitch that was used for the first time in this tournament. Australian medium-pacer Marcus Stoinis bowled the last over and conceded only 14 including a six in each of his first and last deliveries to Axar Patel as LSG eventually won by six runs and moved to second in the points table.

With their seventh win in 10 matches, LSG are second behind Gujarat Titans (16 points), pushing Rajasthan Royals (12 points) to third.

LSG captain KL Rahul went in for a medium-pacer to bowl the last over even though his slower bowlers, Krunal Pandya and Krishnappa Gowtham, had bowled three overs between them. But the pitch, with the big-hitting Patel looking to clear the boundary with ease off the spinners, did not warrant a spinner to be bowling the last over.

It was a good over by Stoinis, who bowled two dot balls off the third and fourth, when LSG needed 13 off the last four balls. With 12 needed off the last two, Patel was not allowed any room to swing his bat.

Earlier, it was left-arm medium-pacer from Uttar Pradesh, Mohsin Khan who had pulled back the strings in LSG’s favour. Just when the other bowlers went for runs aplenty, Khan removed the dangerous David Warner in his second over, bowled Rishabh Pant in his third and then had Rovman Powell and Shardul Thakur caught in the outfield to finish with four for 16,

On a virgin pitch, LSG got more than they had bargained for after choosing to bat. Such was the confidence of their captain Rahul and the belief he had in his batsmen that he chose to post a formidable total and then defend it rather than go the other way of seeing how the pitch behaved and go about their batting with a target in front of them

It also has got to do with the form that LSG captain Rahul is in, second in the list for Orange Cap contenders (451 runs). Rahul decided to make the first use of the pitch that has not been used in the 11 previous matches at the Wankhede Stadium. Besides, it was also a 3.30pm start, the first afternoon match at the venue, and the skipper thought it best to give his bowlers rest under the sweltering heat.

Rahul scored a measured 77 (51b, 4x4, 5x6) and stayed in the middle for all but eight deliveries of his team’s innings. He shared 95 in 61 deliveries for the second wicket with Deepak Hooda, who helped himself to a brisk 52 (34b, 6x4, 1x6).

To Hooda goes the credit for LSG accelerating the scoring in the middle overs. Even as Rahul was despatching the loose deliveries for boundaries, Hooda went on the offensive early on. He was lucky to get off the mark with an inside edge for four off the first ball he faced from Shardul Thakur, the only bowler who took all the three LSG wickets to fall on the day. Thereafter, he met the ball off the middle of his bat repeatedly to unsettle the DC bowlers.

DC spinners including Kuldeep Yadav, the man of the match in each of DC’s four wins, were treated with disdain by Hooda, picking fours through cover and extra cover while going down the wicket to Axar Patel for his lone six over long on.

On a pitch that was thought to be on the slower side and 170 was considered a par score, LSG scored an identical total (195) that Gujarat Titans successfully chased in the last over against Sunrisers Hyderabad last Wednesday.

But DC batsmen have not been consistent despite having the firepower in their line-up. Unlike how David Miller, Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan have taken their matches to last over and won five matches while chasing targets, DC have not been able to do that. There have been flashes of brilliance from Rovman Powell but not adequate support from the other end.





