Lovlina, Nikhat enter finals; 8 Railways boxers too win in women's boxing nationals

Dec 25, 2022 / 08:24 PM IST

Nikhat (50 kg), who is representing Telangana, comfortably won 5-0 against AIP's Shvinder Kaur to set up a summit clash with Anamika for the coveted yellow metal.

Lovlina Borgohain and Nikhat Zareen in Birmingham. (Image: Twitter/nikhat_zareen)

Reigning World Champion Nikhat Zareen and Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain continued their fine run to progress to the finals of Women's National Championships in Bhopal on Sunday.

Eight Railways boxers, including 2019 World Championships silver medallist Manju Rani (48kg) and 2017 World Youth Champion Jyoti Gulia (52kg), also made it to the summit clash in Bhopal.

Assam's Lovlina (75 kg) too had an easy outing against Madhya Pradesh's Jigyasa Rajput as she dictated the terms throughout the bout and won by unanimous decision to advance to the finals.

She will be up against 2021 World Youth Champion Arundhati Choudhary of SSCB in the gold medal bout. Defending Champions Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB), however, dominated the proceedings with eight of their boxers producing some sensational performance in the tournament.

Manju showed great composure against Madhya Pradesh's Anjali Sharma in a one-sided bout. She played from long range and convincingly won the bout 5-0 to set up a final date with S Kalaivani of Tamil Nadu.