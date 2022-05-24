Look forward to strengthening India's Olympic Movement: Nita Ambani

International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Nita Ambani has hailed India's first Olympic Values Education Programme that was launched in Odisha on May 24, saying OVEP combines the twin powers of education and sport in instilling the core values of Olympism.

IOC has developed the OVEP as a tool to introduce young people to Olympic values of excellence, respect and friendship. As part of the programme, children will be taught a value-based curriculum to help them become active, healthy and responsible citizens.

"We have over 250 million children in our schools, brimming with talent and potential. They are the champions of tomorrow, the future of our nation. Only a small number of children in the world may become Olympians, but every child can be touched by the ideals of Olympism. That is the mission of OVEP, and that is what makes it a huge opportunity for India.

“As we prepare to host the IOC session 2023 in Mumbai next year, I look forward to further strengthening the Olympic Movement in our country," Ambani said in a statement.

Earlier this year, she successfully led a delegation for India’s bid to host the IOC session in 2023. India was unanimously awarded the rights to hold the session after 40 years.

"India is a land of great opportunities and infinite possibilities," Ambani as she joined Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik, IOC education commission chair Mikaela Cojuangco Jaworski, Olympian and member of the IOC Athletes' Commission Abhinav Bindra and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narinder Batra in launching OVEP.

OVEP will be integrated into the school education system of Odisha, the release said.

Ambani thanked the Odisha government for its continued support for India's Olympic dream and grassroots development.

Reliance Foundation, chaired by Nita Ambani, works closely with the state government for the Odisha Reliance Foundation Athletics High-Performance Center (HPC).

Two Reliance Foundation athletes from the HPC – hurdler Jyothi Yarraji and sprinter Amlan Borgohain have smashed national records and bagged medals at international athletic events over the past month.

MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes