Lomror and Harshal Patel stand tall for RCB

On a pitch where the spinners had a field day picking up nine out of the 14 wickets that fell to the bowlers (there were two run outs), Royal Challengers Bangalore found two star performers in 22-year-old Mahipal Lomror first with the bat and then right-arm medium-pacer Harshal Patel (3 for 35) with the ball in Pune on Wednesday.

The left-handed Lomror scored a quickfire 42 off 27 balls with three fours and two sixes to take RCB to a comfortable 173 for eight after Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni chose to bowl.

While CSK spinners checked the flow of runs in the middle overs, the left-hander from Rajasthan not only shared vital partnerships with Rajat Patidar (44 for the fourth wicket) and 31 for the fifth with Dinesh Karthik but also scored boundaries at ease against the CSK spinners. He slammed Ravindra Jadeja straight for four and slog swept Maheesh Theekshana for six over mid-wicket while also slamming speedster Dwaine Pretorius over mid-off for four and improvising upon it with a six over wide long-on.

Lomror was out in the 19th over to Theekshana but by then he had scored enough runs for RCB and took them to safety.

In CSK’s run chase when the match could have slipped out of RCB’s hands, came Harshal Patel to the rescue. He may have bowled wayward early on in his first over, coming into the attack in the 13th over when CSK’s Devon Conway and Moeen Ali were settling down to build a match-winning partnership.

Patel struck in his second over, the 16th of the innings when he had Ravindra Jadeja sky to mid-off for Virat Kohli to take a good catch. Patel struck again in the 18th when, after Ali swung him for six over mid-wicket and still kept CSK in the hunt, he bowled a slower one. The Englishman checked his shot and offered a simple catch to mid-off Md Siraj. With Ali gone for 34, CSK faced a tougher task as they needed 41 runs in 16 deliveries.

Patel drove the final nail on CSK’s coffin when he had Pretorius caught at long-on in the last over. By the start of the last over, CSK needed 31. As anything could have happened, and Pretorius struck a six over long-on off the first ball, Patel was under pressure. But, off the next delivery, the South African skied to long-on, giving Patel his third wicket.

Patel was declared man of the match, though it could also have been Lomror also for his crucial runs in the back end of RCB innings.