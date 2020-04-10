Lockdown impact: India's classic World Cup matches and WWE boost viewership on sports channels

The COVID-19 outbreak has ensured that sports channels don't have live sporting events to showcase.

However, re-runs of classic matches and professional wrestling have come to their rescue.

According to the latest BARC-Nielsen data, sports channels recorded a 21 percent hike in viewership in week 13- week starting March 28.

The programme that contributed most to the growth was the 2011 ICC India Pakistan World Cup match. Along with cricket, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) also kept sports enthusiasts entertained.

The India-Pakistan match registered 87 percent spike in viewing minutes whereas WWE matches that started airing from April 1 registered a 23 percent, 52 percent and 9 percent growth in viewing minutes respectively on April 1, 2 and 3 respectively.

Amid sports channels, Star Sports First with 74,410 impressions is the leading channel in the genre, followed by Star Sports 1 Hindi with 66,504 impressions, Sony Ten 1 with 50,625 impressions, Sony Ten 3 with 32,940 impressions and Star Sports 2 with 23,034 impressions.

Star's sports network currently is airing World Cup classics, a special feature called Cricket's Greatest 2019, highlights of the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL), among others.

As for Sony's sports network, the channels are showing European football matches, South Africa vs India match 2018, among others.

But it is not viewership alone that has gone up on sports channels. Ad volumes as well have seen a spike.

Free Commercial Time (FCT) on sports channels grew by 86 percent in week 13 which is the highest amid all genres.

Free commercial time is defined as the amount of secondage bought on a channel.

While week 13 has turned out to be a good week for sports channels, same was not the case in previous weeks.

TV impressions for sports genre fell by 69 percent during COVID-19 the disruption, which was in week 11, starting from March 14.

In addition, daily average time spent (ATS) on sports channels in the same period declined by 56 percent and daily average reach went down by 29 percent.