App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Last Updated : Apr 08, 2020 07:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Liverpool's Sadio Mane would understand if his club would be denied the Premier League title

Jurgen Klopp's men were 25 points clear of Manchester City when football came to a halt last month, agonisingly close to their first top-flight triumph in 30 years.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Sadio Mane says he would understand if Liverpool were denied the Premier League title even though they were on the brink of glory when coronavirus forced a shutdown.

Jurgen Klopp's men were 25 points clear of Manchester City when football came to a halt last month, agonisingly close to their first top-flight triumph in 30 years. But it is unclear when, or even if, the season will be completed.

Asked if he feels like a champion, the 27-year-old Senegal forward told Talksport that he wanted to win the Premier League on the pitch.

Close

"I want to win the games and I want to get the trophy, it's what I would love" he said.

related news

"But with this situation, whatever happens I will understand."

"It has been difficult for Liverpool, but it has been more difficult for many millions of people around the world."

"Some people have lost family members and that is the more complicated situation. But for myself, it's my dream and I want to win it this year."

"If that's not the case, I will accept, it's part of life. Hopefully we will win it next year."UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said this week there was "no way" Liverpool should finish the season without the title, even if the campaign is cancelled.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 8, 2020 07:00 pm

tags #Sports

most popular

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

Cities that went all in on social distancing in 1918 emerged stronger for it

Cities that went all in on social distancing in 1918 emerged stronger for it

Explained | What makes hydroxychloroquine popular? Is it really effective against coronavirus?

Explained | What makes hydroxychloroquine popular? Is it really effective against coronavirus?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.