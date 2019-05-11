App
Last Updated : May 11, 2019 02:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Liverpool vs Wolves EPL preview: Where to watch live, team news, possible XI, betting odds

A big boost for Liverpool is the return of Mohammed Salah. The Egyptian is set to recover from injury in time to start against Wolves.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Liverpool have come tantalizingly close to their first Premier League title in 27 years, but champions Manchester City have the edge in their title run. Ahead of the final matchweek, City are at the top of the table with 95 points. Liverpool are a close second with 94 points. If the team from Merseyside fancy lifting the PL trophy, they should first win their final match of the season and then hope that City slip against Brighton.

It is under these circumstances that  the Reds welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield on May 12.

Liverpool would be expecting another miracle after their sensational comeback in the second leg of the semi-final in the Champions League against Spanish giants Barcelona at home to book their spot in the final for the second year running.

Liverpool were staring at a three-goal deficit against Barca. But braces from an upbeat Divock Origi and an equally buoyant Georginio Wijnaldum ensured that the match was revered as one of the greatest comebacks in the history of the competition.

With the fate of the CL now in their control, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp now shifts focus on Premier League. In England, Klopp's men are enjoying a great run of form as they have put together an eight-match winning streak.

The squad will be dealing with physical and mental exhaustion. The Reds are coping with a number of injury issues, but Klopp has reiterated the desire of his players to play through any pain.

Their opponents on the other hand are no pushovers.

Wolves are guaranteed a seventh place finish in the league table. They have won more PL games against the top six teams than against the current bottom six clubs (three) this season. The West Midlands outfit have managed a 2-1 win over Chelsea, 3-1 win against Tottenham Hotsupr and defeated  Arsenal 3-1 in the league already this season. Manchester United saw their bid for the FA Cup come to an end when they lost against Wolves 2-1 in the Quarter-final. More importantly, they defeated Liverpool 2-1 in FA cup third round earlier this year. But Nuno Espirito Santo's side would want another high-profile scalp on the final day of the campaign.

Team News   

A big boost for Liverpool is the return of Mohammed Salah. The Egyptian is set to recover from injury in time to start against Wolves. Naby Keita and Roberto Firmino have been ruled out of the match. Firmino's absence means another start for Origi. Joe Gomez and Dejan Lovren will be waiting in the wings if Klopp elects to rotate at the back. Adam Lallana and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain can come from the bench to man the midfield.

No injury concern for Wolves. Nuno could decide to keep the same first XI, although the Portuguese has previously spoken about handing minutes to third-choice goalkeeper Will Norris.

Possible XI -- Liverpool (4-3-3):

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Wijnaldum, Fabinho, Milner; Mane, Origi, Salah

Possible XI -- Wolverhampton (3-5-2):

Norris; Bennett, Coady, Boly; Doherty, Dendoncker, Moutinho, Neves, Jonny; Jota, Jimenez

Players to watch out for 

Mohammed Salah 

Mohamed Salah

Mo Salah can win the Golden Boot for a second successive season. With 22 goals and 8 assists Liverpool's winger has enjoyed another fabulous run in the league. After enjoying a mini break, Salah could chip in with goals and secure 3 points for his side.

Diogo Jota

Jota

The Portuguese attacking mid-fielder has recorded 10 goals and 5 assists this season. His supreme run in the league has led to  bigger clubs of Europe enquire about his availability in the upcoming transfer window . He could gift his side a win on the final day of the season.

Form Guide (all competitions) 

Liverpool: W-W-W-L-W-W

Wolves:  L-L-D-W-W-W

Head to Head

The two sides have met each other 104 times across competitions with Liverpool registering 50 wins in comparison to 36 victories for Wolves.

The clubs have met on 11 occasions since the turn of the Millennium, and Wolves have managed to record three success and two draws during that period.

In the reverse fixture of the premier league played in December last year, Liverpool defeated Wolves 2-0 before  the West Midlands gained revenge by seeing off the Merseyside outfit in the FA Cup third two-and-a-half weeks later.

Betting Odds (bet356)

Liverpool: 3/10

Draw: 5

Wolves: 10

Other popular bets on the match can be checked on Oddschecker.

Where to watch live

All league matches will kick-off at 7.30 pm IST. Matches will be broadcast live on Starsports network. Viewers can watch the game live online on Hotstar.

Prediction

At the outset, the match will be a thriller. Given Liverpool's form and their never say die attitude, the Reds should see this match through.
First Published on May 11, 2019 02:16 pm

tags #Football #Liverpool #Sports

