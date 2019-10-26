Liverpool vs Tottenham EPL Preview: Where to watch, team news, predicted XI and betting odds

Liverpool go into their home match against Tottenham on October 27 after falling one game short of matching Manchester City's record 18-match winning run in the Premier League. The Reds saw their winning halt come to a grinding halt when they managed to salvage a 1-1 draw away to Manchester Untied last weekend.

The European champions, who are also on a 44-match unbeaten run at home in the league, have forgotten what it feels like to lose at Anfield. However, they will be tested by a Tottenham side who seemed to have overcome a tough start to the season to register a 5-0 victory at home to Red Star Belgrade in midweek.

Erik Lamela, who scored against Red Star on his 200th appearance for Spurs, said the size of the victory had given the struggling team an injection of confidence.

"Our confidence is better after winning the game 5-0," said the Argentine.

"We need to take this game, keep going, try to get better and better and now focus on Liverpool." Spurs are seeking revenge for defeat in last season's Champions League final, but the odds are stacked against them.

Tottenham have won just once in 15 matches against Liverpool and have not won away in the Premier League since January. The Merceysiders in the meanwhile haven't lost at home in the league since Crystal Palace beat them 2-1 back in April, 2017.

The path to halting Liverpool's marauding full-backs though has been laid out by teams in recent fixtures, most notably at Old Trafford where Ole Gunnar Solksjaer played a three-man defense.

While Liverpool will start as strong favourites at home, yet the fans will be aware that recent performances haven't been very convincing. Mauricio Pochettino's side will travel to Anfield with a sense that they could hurt the Premier League leaders' title aspirations.

Manchester City meanwhile have maintained the pressure on their rivals by climbing back up to second spot with a clinical 3-0 victory against Aston Villa at home. The win reduced the gap between the two teams at the top to just three points but Liverpool could extend that with a win against Spurs.

Team News

Liverpool continue to be without Xherdan Shaquiri and Nathaniel Clyne who are both recovering from injuries. Mohammed Salah played and scored in the Champions League in midweek and will be fit to start.

Tottenham have two long-term absentees in the form of Ryan Sessegnon who should be able to return next month and Hugo Lloris who dislocated his elbow against Brighton. Apart from that, Pochettino will have a fully fit squad to pick from.

Predicted XI:

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson; Robertson, Van Dijk, Matip, Alexander-Arnold; Wijnaldum, Fabinho, Henderson; Mane, Firmino, Salah.

Tottenham (5-4-1): Gazzaniga; Rose, Vertonghen, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Aurier; Son, Winks, Sissoko, Alli; Kane.

Where to watch:

The match will be beamed live on the Star Sports network and will begin at 10:00 PM on October 26. Online users can catch the action live on Hotstar.

Betting odds: (betway)

Liverpool: 1.50

Tottenham: 6.00

Draw: 4.50

Other popular odds can be viewed on Smartbets.