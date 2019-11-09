Liverpool vs Manchester City EPL gameweek 12 preview: Where to watch, betting odds, possible XI

Premier League gears up for high-voltage clash between champions Manchester City and table-toppers Liverpool at Anfield on November 10.

Liverpool have experienced many false dawns in its pursuit for Premier League glory over the past 29 years. But the class of 2019/20 -- which last season went on to lift Champions League trophy -- have the chance to move further ahead of rivals Manchester City.

The Reds have notched 31 points from 11 games and are six points clear of Citizens.

City's relentless hunger to push the bar to new heights under Pep Guardiola has kept Liverpool waiting. The Blue team from Manchester have won the league in the last two seasons.

Despite posting the third highest points tally in English top flight history last season with 97, Liverpool missed out on lifting the Premier League title by a solitary point as City backed up their 100-point campaign with 98 to retain the title.

Guardiola's side is grappling with a string of injuries and the team's form has dipped from last season. What will further worry City fans is their poor show at Anfield. Liverpool are undefeated in their last 20 home matches against Manchester City in all competitions.

"Last season we won the Premier League (against) the best contender I ever faced in my career," Guardiola said ahead of the match.

"Right now Liverpool are the strongest team in the world. Playing at Anfield, we know what it means for them and for all their rivals."

Revitalised since Jurgen Klopp took charge four years ago, Liverpool have not lost a home game in the Premier League since April 2017. Their solitary defeat in the last 50 league games came away at City in January in a titanic tussle that ultimately decided the title race.

The consistency of both sides has seen this fixture become English football's biggest game in recent seasons. In 2017/18 it was Liverpool who ended City's quest for an unbeaten league season and thrashed Guardiola's men 5-1 on aggregate in an ill-tempered Champions League quarter-final.

"It's getting bigger and bigger," said Klopp.

"Man City is a pretty good football team. Thank God there is a rivalry because that means we are not in bad place as well."

While City have suffered shock defeats to Norwich and Wolves in the first 11 games of the season, Liverpool have had the air of champions in recent weeks with their ability to fight to the end for their rewards.

Late goals against Leicester, Tottenham, Manchester United and Aston Villa have earned Klopp's men an extra eight points in the past month alone. Now they have the perfect opportunity to press home their advantage against a City side further weakened at the back by an injury to goalkeeper Ederson.

The erratic Claudio Bravo, who was sent-off for a characteristic charge from his goal against Atalanta in the Champions League in midweek, will start a Premier League game for the first time since May 2018.

A longer term injury to Aymeric Laporte has already destabilised City's title defence with midfielder Fernandinho forced to deputise at centre-back, while left-back Benjamin Mendy is still to find his best form after two injury plagued seasons.

"It's a big game, two really good teams face each other. The best news is it's at Anfield," added Klopp.

Guardiola insisted all will not be lost in the case of his fourth defeat in five visits to Anfield as City boss, but knows how much of a mountain it would leave his side to climb.

"It never ends in November," said the Catalan. "It will be more difficult when you see a team like Liverpool, who lost once last season and is unbeaten this season.

"So you can imagine that they are not going to lose many games but the season is long, and a lot of situations can happen."

Team News

For the home side, there aren't many injury concerns. Among the regular starters only Joel Matip is sidelined with a knee injury. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will be pushing for a place in the starting XI and that makes Liverpool captain doubtful. Fabinho did not start against Aston Vila last week owing to his four yellow cards. The Brazilian should start against in the match.

Unliker Klopp, Guardiola's side has been struggling with injuries to its key players. As mentioned above, Ederson will miss the clash due to injury and he will be replaced by Bravo. David Silva was ruled out of this fixture last weekend and he joins Leroy Sane, Aymeric Laporte, Rodrigo and Oleksandr Zinchenko on the sidelines. Sergio Aguero, John Stones and Kyle Walker will walk into the playing XI.

Possible XI

Liverpool: Allison, Robertson, Loveren, Alexender-Arnold, Wijnaldum, , Fabinho, Chamberlain, Mane, Firmino, Salah

Manchester City: Bravo, Walker, Stones, Fernandinho, Mendy, Bruyne, Gündogan, Bernardo-Silva, Mahrez, Aguero, Sterling

Players to watch out for

Sadio Mane (Liverpool)

Sadio Mane has netted 6 goals and assisted in 2 others in the Premier League this season. Mane's finishing has improved and as he demonstrated last weekend against Aston Villa, he can score goals at crucial junctures.

Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)

Sergio Aguero hasn't enjoyed playing at Anfield. Although, the City striker has scored 7 goals in 14 appearances against the Reds but all those goals have come at the Etihad. Aguero might just step up and break the duck at Anfield this time around.

Betting Odds (bet365):

Liverpool win or draw: 1.44

Manchester City win: 2.70

