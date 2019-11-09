App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Last Updated : Nov 09, 2019 01:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Liverpool vs Manchester City: Ederson to miss Anfield trip due to injury

City's goalkeeper Ederson ruled out through injury. The Brazilian international came off at half-time during November 6th's 1-1 Champions League draw at Atalanta with a muscular problem.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom


Premier League champions Manchester City suffered a huge blow ahead of November 10th's  top-of-the-table clash against Liverpool at Anfield.

City's goalkeeper Ederson ruled out through injury. The Brazilian international came off at half-time during November 6th's  1-1 Champions League draw at Atalanta with a muscular problem.

"He's not able to play," said City manager Pep Guardiola at his pre-match press conference.

After half-time interval, Ederson was replaced by Claudio Bravo.

But Bravo was shown a straight red card as he came running out of the box and fouled  Josip Ilicic.  With both goalkeepers out of action, City finished last 10 minutes of the match with defender Kyle Walker in goals.

Bravo endured an error-strewn first season in England back in 2016/17 when City finished third in the Premier League.

The Chilean has been replaced by Ederson as Guardiola's first-choice stopper over the past two seasons as City have won the league.

However, Guardiola rejected suggestions that Bravo will be a liability at Anfield.

"We have another top 'keeper," added Guardiola.

"You have to respect this guy. He is 34-years-old and has spent his whole career at the top level.

"The first season he was struggling because he was new to the Premier League but the team was not at the top level.

"All the problems were not down to Claudio but it is easy to point the finger." City travel to Anfield on Sunday already six points behind Liverpool.

Defeat by Jurgen Klopp's team would leave City with a mountain to climb if they are to stop the Reds finally ending a 30-year wait to be champions of England again.

Liverpool have lost only one of their last 50 Premier League games but while Guardiola is aware of the task that will await his side should they lose, he does not believe it will be definitive in the title race.

"It never ends in November," he added. "I know what happens if we lose and everyone is going to say it is over, but we still have a lot of games to play.

"Experience in sport shows that you have to keep fighting until the end. That is what I want on Sunday and for the other games.

"It will be more difficult when you see a team like Liverpool who lost once last season and is unbeaten this season.

ALSO READ | EPL: Liverpool and Manchester City primed for goal feast or game of chess at Anfield


"So you can imagine that they are not going to lose many games but the season is long, and a lot of situations can happen."

First Published on Nov 9, 2019 01:11 pm

tags #English Premier League #EPL #Football #Podcast

