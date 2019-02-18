Liverpool vs Bayern Munich CL Preview: Team news, betting odds, where to watch

Bayern Munich are set to face Liverpool on February 18 in the round of 16 Champions League tie to be played at Anfield.

Bayern are currently second in the Bundesliga and are one of the two German clubs remaining in this stage of the competition.

Tottenham Hotspur's 3-goal drubbing of Borussia Dortmund on February 14 could mean that Bayern could be the only German flag bearer in the competition's next round.

After overseeing a few blips in their Premier League campaign, Jurgen Klopp would want to improve Liverpool's impressive season further. With 65 points, Liverpool are second in the league, level on points with Manchester City but with a game in hand.

Team News

Ahead of the fixture, Liverpool were dealt a body blow as their star player Virgil van Dijk won't be present to man the defence. The Dutchman was suspended after accumulating 3 yellow cards in Champions League, this season.

Liverpool were already struggling in the defense department with injuries to Joe Gomez and Dejan Lovren. Van Dijk's suspension could mean that defensive midfielder Fabinho could play as a centre backs.

Klopp will be pinning his hope on the prolific front three of Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane to make up for the stitched defense.

Bayern Munich have multiple injury concerns of their own. Arjen Robben and Kingsley Coman are both set to face a late fitness test.

Corentin Tolisso will miss out as the central midfielder continues to recover from a cruciate ligament rupture. Thomas Mueller is set to miss both legs of the last-16 tie as he received a red card for a high boot on Ajax's Nicolás Tagliafico.

Baryen Boss Niko Kovac has a difficult decision to make in selecting either of Javi Martinez or Leon Goretzka to start in the centre of the midfield.

Possible XI

Liverpool XI Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Fabinho, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Henderson, Keita, Salah, Firmino, Mane

Bayern XI Neuer, Kimmich, Sule, Hummels, Alaba, Martinez, Thiago, Gnabry, James, Coman, Lewandowski

Players to watch out for

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

Bayern's stalwart Robert Lewandowski has been scoring goals at will this season. In six champions League appearances the striker has netted eight goals. In Bundesliga he has scored 13 goals and assisted seven times. With Liverpool being shaky at the back, Lewandowski could make a major impact.

Mohammed Salah (Liverpool)

Weaving his magic at other end of the field will be Liverpool's forward Mohammed Salah. Salah has been equally prolific form as Lewandowski. He has scored 17 goals and assisted seven times in the Premier League. If Liverpool harbor any hope of replicating their last season's run in Champions League then Salah has to be on song against Baryen.

Form Guide (most recent first)

Liverpool: W-D-D-W-W-L

Bayern Munich: W-W-W-L-W-W

Head To Head

Liverpool and Bayern have met six times in European competitions. They last locked horns 18 years ago in the 2001 UEFA Super Cup in Monaco. Liverpool won that match 3-2 and also came out on top in the semi-finals of their victorious 1980-81 European Cup campaign, courtesy of an away goal from Ray Kennedy.

Bayern claimed victory in the sides' first contest, in the 1971-72 European Cup Winners' Cup semi-finals, but that remains their only win in this fixture.

Betting Odds (bet365)

Liverpool: 21/20

Bayern Munich: 13/5

Draw: 14/5

Where to watch

The match is scheduled to kick-off at 1.30 AM IST. It will be broadcast live on Sony Picture Sports Network and also streamed on the SonyLIV app.

Prediction

With a weakened Liverpool defence in front of them Bayern will fancy their chances of scoring at least one away goal. However, on European nights Anfield turns into a fortress and passionate Red supporters can make things difficult for any visiting side. Add to that Liverpool being unbeaten in 19 European home matches, predicting an outcome of this high profile match becomes an exercise in futility.