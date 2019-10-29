Liverpool vs Arsenal Carabao Cup preview: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time, team news, possible XI and betting odds

Arsenal would probably have preferred an easier League Cup opponent than Premier League leaders Liverpool in their Round of 16 clash in the Carabao Cup as they look to bounce back after a string of poor results.

Unai Emery's players have won just twice in their last eight Premier League games as opposed to Jurgen Klopp's side, who have dropped just two points in their campaign.

Theirs is one of three all Premier League matches on October 30 -- the rest of the games are on October 29-- with Chelsea hosting Manchester United and Aston Villa at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Liverpool's last domestic honour dates back to lifting this trophy in 2012 but despite a desire to end that run Klopp is likely to field a very different line-up to the one that beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 in the Premier League at the weekend.

Mohamed Salah is one of the Liverpool stars who will be rested but Arsenal's Emery may be tempted to select Xhaka to refocus his mind after his histrionics on October 27 storming down the tunnel after being substituted during the 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace. However, this seems unlikely especially with no public statement yet from Xhaka and Lucas Torriera being the preferred choice in the middle of the park in cup competitions.

Meanwhile, Arsenal veteran Hector Bellerin -- who is likely to feature in the cup competition as he works his way back following a long injury lay-off -- has called for everyone to calm down and pull together.

"It's time to lift each other up, not to push each other away. We only win when we are together," he tweeted.

The Gunners haven't managed a win against Liverpool in their last five meetings with the most recent encounter at the start of the Premier League season finishing with a 3-1 victory for the Reds. What's more damaging to Arsenal is the statistic of aggregate score against Liverpool in their last five meetings which reads 16-6 in favour of Liverpool.

The Reds have been on track so far in their pursuit of that elusive Premier League title, leading last year's champions Manchester City by six points at the top of the points table. However, they've had to work hard in their last two league outings and this may force Klopp to rest a few key players for this knock-out clash at Anfield.

Tottenham took the lead within the first minute at Anfield over the weekend but failed to defend that eventually losing 2-1. If Arsenal can get an early goal and put the Reds under pressure they just might have an opportunity to pick up an unlikely win and lift the atmosphere around the club.

However, not counting the community shield it has been 28 matches since Liverpool have lost any kind of domestic contest and the Gunners will have to put up a near-perfect performance to hand the Reds their first domestic defeat in nearly eight months.

Team News:

Virgil Van Dijk suffered a dead leg following a knock against Spurs and is most likely to be rested for this encounter. Joel Matip is also a doubt which means both Joe Gomez and Dejan Lovren could feature at the back.

Mohammed Salah is also likely to be rested or named on a bench while Liverpool will continue to be without long-term absentees Nathaniel Clyne and Xherdan Shaqiri.

Xhaka will most likely be taken out of the Arsenal squad which means Torreira could have an opportunity to return to his favoured position in front of the defence. Emery might be tempted to rest Kieran Tierney who made his Premier League debut over the weekend.

Reiss Nelson is out with a knee injury but Mesut Ozil who last played for Arsenal in this competition against Nottingham Forest could make a return to the squad.

Predicted XI:

Liverpool: Adrian; Hoever, Lovren, Gomez, Milner; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Henderson, Keita; Lallana, Brewster, Origi.

Arsenal: Martinez; Bellerin, Holding, Mustafi, Kolasinac; Torreira, Willock; Maitland-Niles, Ozil, Saka; Martinelli.

Broadcast time: The fourth-round match between Liverpool and Arsenal in the Carabao Cup will be telecast live on VH1 and VH1 HD. Jio users can also watch the match on JioTV. The match begins at 1:00 AM IST on October 31.

Players to watch out for:

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

The former Arsenal man will be disappointed to have not started Liverpool's last outing against Tottenham and will be hungry to stake his claim for inclusion in the Premier League with another dominant performance. The 25-year-old has been in good form scoring two against Genk in the Champions League.

Lucas Torreira

Xhaka's troubles with the Arsenal faithful pave the way for a return to the Playing XI for Lucas Torreira who has often being played out of position this term. Although Torreira looked visibly distressed over the Xhaka incident, he would be keen to showcase the impact he can have on games from a more defensive-midfield position.

Betting Odds: (betway)

Liverpool: 1.83

Arsenal: 3.80

Draw: 4.00

Check out other popular betting odds here.