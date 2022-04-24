Liverpool close gap on City with 2-0 win over Everton

With just five matches to go, the Premier League title is still up for grabs for both City and Liverpool. After City's 5-1 drubbing of Watford, the pressure was on Liverpool as they hosted Everton in the Merseyside derby. After a goalless first half, Liverpool scored two in the second to win the match and even put Everton into the relegation zone.
Second-half goals by Andrew Robertson and Divock Origi were enough for Liverpool in a match that ended with the jubilant home fans singing “Going down, going down” to their rivals from across Stanley Park.
Completing a dismal day for Everton was relegation rival Burnley winning a second straight game since firing its long-serving manager Sean Dyche, 1-0 at home to Wolverhampton.
It left Everton in third-to-last place and two points below Burnley, which finally climbed out of the relegation zone. Everton, which has been in the top division every year since the 1954-55 season, has played one game less than Burnley but has a tough run-in featuring games against Chelsea, Arsenal and in-form Brentford. More importantly for Liverpool, the team returned to being a point behind City with five games left in a title race that seems destined to go to the final weekend.
In other games, Chelsea scored in the 90th minute through Christian Pulisic to beat West Ham 1-0 and cement third place, five points clear of Arsenal in fourth.
