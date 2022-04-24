Liverpool close gap on City with 2-0 win over Everton

Liverpool's Divock Origi, left, celebrates after scoring his sides second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Sunday, April 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

With just five matches to go, the Premier League title is still up for grabs for both City and Liverpool. After City's 5-1 drubbing of Watford, the pressure was on Liverpool as they hosted Everton in the Merseyside derby. After a goalless first half, Liverpool scored two in the second to win the match and even put Everton into the relegation zone.

Second-half goals by Andrew Robertson and Divock Origi were enough for Liverpool in a match that ended with the jubilant home fans singing “Going down, going down” to their rivals from across Stanley Park.

Completing a dismal day for Everton was relegation rival Burnley winning a second straight game since firing its long-serving manager Sean Dyche, 1-0 at home to Wolverhampton.

It left Everton in third-to-last place and two points below Burnley, which finally climbed out of the relegation zone. Everton, which has been in the top division every year since the 1954-55 season, has played one game less than Burnley but has a tough run-in featuring games against Chelsea, Arsenal and in-form Brentford. More importantly for Liverpool, the team returned to being a point behind City with five games left in a title race that seems destined to go to the final weekend.

In other games, Chelsea scored in the 90th minute through Christian Pulisic to beat West Ham 1-0 and cement third place, five points clear of Arsenal in fourth.

Liverpool may just be only one point behind leaders City, but they do have two tough matches from their remaining five as they battle Tottenham and Manchester United. Manchester City on the other hand have a relative easier route and if they continue to win all, they will be crowned champions.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes