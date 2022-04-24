English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

    Liverpool close gap on City with 2-0 win over Everton

    Liverpool continue to breather down Manchester City's neck with just a solitary point being the difference between the two sides.

    Nikhil Krishnan
    April 24, 2022 / 11:39 PM IST
    Liverpool's Divock Origi, left, celebrates after scoring his sides second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Sunday, April 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

    Liverpool's Divock Origi, left, celebrates after scoring his sides second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Sunday, April 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

    With just five matches to go, the Premier League title is still up for grabs for both City and Liverpool. After City's 5-1 drubbing of Watford, the pressure was on Liverpool as they hosted Everton in the Merseyside derby. After a goalless first half, Liverpool scored two in the second to win the match and even put Everton into the relegation zone.

    Second-half goals by Andrew Robertson and Divock Origi were enough for Liverpool in a match that ended with the jubilant home fans singing “Going down, going down” to their rivals from across Stanley Park.

    Completing a dismal day for Everton was relegation rival Burnley winning a second straight game since firing its long-serving manager Sean Dyche, 1-0 at home to Wolverhampton.

    It left Everton in third-to-last place and two points below Burnley, which finally climbed out of the relegation zone. Everton, which has been in the top division every year since the 1954-55 season, has played one game less than Burnley but has a tough run-in featuring games against Chelsea, Arsenal and in-form Brentford. More importantly for Liverpool, the team returned to being a point behind City with five games left in a title race that seems destined to go to the final weekend.

    In other games, Chelsea scored in the 90th minute through Christian Pulisic to beat West Ham 1-0 and cement third place, five points clear of Arsenal in fourth.

    Close

    Related stories

    Liverpool may just be only one point behind leaders City, but they do have two tough matches from their remaining five as they battle Tottenham and Manchester United. Manchester City on the other hand have a relative easier route and if they continue to win all, they will be crowned champions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Nikhil Krishnan
    Tags: #EPL #Everton #Football #Liverpool #Liverpool vs Everton #Premier League
    first published: Apr 24, 2022 11:39 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.