Lionel Messi's World Cup-winning Instagram post is 2nd 'most-liked' photo ever. First is...

Argentina star striker Lionel Messi’s Instagram post after the spectacular FIFA World Cup win against France has become the most-liked post by a sportsperson on the social media app surpassing rival Cristiano Ronaldo’s famous photo of the two playing chess.

Messi's post is at number 2 on the "most liked" posts second only to the photo of the famous world record egg that has 55.8 million likes.

Ronaldo’s post (one with Messi, playing chess, for a Louis Vuitton advertisement), that post got 41.9 million likes, has been surpassed by Messi’s winning post with over 54.8 million likes.

Messi lifted the FIFA World Cup on Sunday, scoring two goals in the eventful final vs France in Qatar’s Lusail Stadium.

Argentina defeated France 4-2 on penalties and Messi was adjudged the “best player” winning the Golden Ball.

Read Messi’s emotional note on Instagram after the win that became viral and is now the most liked post:

"World Champions! I dreamed it so many times, I wanted it so much that I still haven't fallen, I can't believe it. Thank you very much to my family, to all who support me and also to all who believed in us. We demonstrate once again that Argentines when we fight together and united we are capable of achieving what we set out to do. The merit belongs to this group, which is above individualities, it is the strength of all fighting for the same dream that was also the dream of all Argentines... We did it! Go Argentina! we are seeing each other very soon," Messi wrote sharing many moments from the match.

Messi, 35, scored twice in the final and France’s Kylian Mbappe became the first player since England's Geoff Hurst in 1966 to net a World Cup final hat-trick in a game that ended 3-3 after extra time. It is the second time in five World Cups that France have lost the final on penalties after they were beaten by Italy in 2006. "I want to keep experiencing a few more matches as world champion," Messi told Argentine television after the match after he had announced that this will be his last World Cup.

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE