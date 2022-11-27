Lionel Messi scores as Argentina beat Mexico 2-0, go up to second spot in Group C

They started as one of the tournament favorites. A shock loss to Saudi Arabia saw them staring into the abyss. But it was once again Lionel Messi, who rose to the occasion and pulled them out with a spectacular goal. Fernandes then ensured the result stay that way with an epic curler to propel Argentina to second place in Group C.

As Messi raced against time, critics, opponents and a gazillion others; when the final whistle went off against Mexico, one was left to accept the fact that this just might be his World Cup after all. Argentina started the game with all to do after the 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia. But after a lackluster first half in which Argentina couldn't even get on shot on target, they were staring at oblivion. An endless abyss of 'what might have been'. It needed something spectacular to save Argentina and that spectacular came in the form of Messi as he drove a precise low drive to the left of Guillermo Ochoa.

If the first goal was one to marvel, the second was equally up there. Lionel Messi's pass found young Fernandez just outside the box on the left side. He shimmied past the defender before launching a stunning curler past a diving Ochoa, into the net. It was his first for Argentina.

Messi's goal was his eighth for Argentina at the World Cup finals — the same number scored in the tournament by rival Cristiano Ronaldo and also Diego Maradona, the Argentina great with whom he is so often compared. For some, Messi needs to win the World Cup to join the ranks of Pele and Maradona as soccer’s greatest ever players. Thanks to this win, it could still happen.

Until his goal, Messi was enduring a frustrating match, finding himself with two defenders on him each time he received the ball. Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni made five changes from the Saudi Arabia game in a bid to inject some more energy into the team but they initially made little difference. The momentum of the game changed completely after Messi's goal, his 93rd in internationals and his second of the tournament after a penalty against Saudi Arabia.