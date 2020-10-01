172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|sports-trends|lionel-messi-cristiano-ronaldo-to-renew-champions-league-rivalry-5913201.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2020 10:36 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo to renew Champions League rivalry

The draw, held at a television studio in Geneva, produced several other high-profile clashes.

Reuters

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will renew their Champions League rivalry after their teams, Barcelona and Juventus, were drawn together on October 1 in the group stage.

Barcelona and Juventus, who met in the 2015 final, were paired in Group G along with Dynamo Kiev and Hungarian side Ferencvaros.

Defending champions Bayern Munich must face Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid after they were drawn together in Group A alongside Salzburg and Lokomotiv Moscow.

Paris St Germain and Manchester United will clash in Group H, English champions Liverpool must face Ajax Amsterdam in Group D, which also features high-scoring Italians Atalanta, and Real Madrid play Inter Milan in Group B.

 
First Published on Oct 1, 2020 10:35 pm

tags #Barcelona #Champions League #Cristiano Ronaldo #Football #Juventus #Lionel Messi #Sports #World News

