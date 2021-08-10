MARKET NEWS

English
Confirmed! Messi to move to PSG on two-year deal

Messi was dropped by Barcelona last week as the financially-stressed Catalan club could not afford him despite a pay cut.

Moneycontrol News
August 10, 2021 / 04:55 PM IST
File image of Lionel Messi (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)

Footballer Lionel Messi, days after his exit from the club team of Barcelona, signed a two-year deal with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) FC on August 10.

According to French newspaper L’Equipe, Messi will draw an annual pay of 40 million euros as part of his contract with PSG.

The publication has claimed that the contract has been finalised and Messi was due to arrive in Paris shortly to officially join the French soccer club.

Messi joining PSG means that the Argentine football star would be playing alongside his longtime rival Sergio Ramos.

Messi and Ramos have had enthralling encounters while both were playing for Barcelona and Real Madrid, respectively. Ramos has also been sent off for his vicious tackles on Messi. It will be interesting to see how Ramos will have Messi's back now at PSG.


Notably, Messi was associated with Barcelona since 2003. At his last press conference as a Barcelona player on August 8, he broke down. "After 21 years I am leaving with my three Catalan Argentine children," said Messi, who won 10 league titles with the club.


Also Read | Explained: Why Messi could not be retained by Barcelona

As per LaLiga regulations, there is a floating salary cap for teams which limits players/employee benefits for the season to 70 percent of the club income.

Messi’s last contract with Barcelona paid him $674 million over the four-year term ($168.5 million per year).

A new contract with Messi would have scaled the wages to 110 percent of the club's earnings, “a financially risky move given the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to Joan Laporta, President of FC Barcelona.

While Messi had agreed to take a 50 percent pay-cut, it was not possible for him to accept a further reduction in the annual wage due to the Spanish law which requires a new contract to be at least 50 percent of the previous one, states Colin Millar, a football writer and journalist.

According to Brand Finance, Barcelona's brand valuation could witness a drop of up to 11 percent with the exit of Messi. In absolute terms, the club may end up losing €137 million as compared to its 2021 brand valuation of €1,266m.
Tags: #Barcelona #Football #Lionel Messi #Paris Saint Germain (PSG) #Sports
first published: Aug 10, 2021 04:20 pm

