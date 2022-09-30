Like Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya too has great leadership skills: Darren Gough

Darren Gough is regarded as one of England's finest cricketers since the great Ian Botham. The 52-year-old is also hailed as England's first exponent of the reverse swing. Moneycontrol recently spoke to him just outside the Oval cricket ground in London on matters related to Indian cricket. Here is an edited excerpt.

Q– Darren, what are your thoughts on Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah, because you have been that kind of bowler yourself?

A- Bumrah is the best all-format bowler in the world. No matter what tournament it is, be it the Hundred, T20, 50 overs, or test matches, he can adapt to the conditions.

Shami is another fantastic performer who swings the new ball, and is very clever with the older ball. India has got a line-up that can go anywhere in the world and perform and match the opposition.

It was not always the case. They used to be really strong at home, but mediocre away. Now they have a proper line up, batting and bowling all the way through.

Q- One Indian batsman Darren Gough would have loved to bowl against, and challenge himself?

A – Rohit Sharma is pretty special. I think he is a fantastic cricketer. I know Virat Kohli was having a hard time (a few months back), but when I saw Virat first, I saw him getting a magnificent hundred against England and I thought that this kid is an absolutely unbelievable player. To this date, watching him bat even if he doesn’t get many is a pleasure.

I was lucky enough to play with Sachin, who was with Yorkshire for a season when he was 17 years old. He was a serious talent. Virat Kohli is in that company.

Q – Were you surprised that there was a debate on Virat’s form in Indian cricket not too many months ago. What are your thoughts as a neutral observer?

A - I would say he is a great player in all formats. Every player can go through a spell where he doesn’t get as many runs as he wants to, but class always rises to the top and Virat has come back stronger than ever.

I remember people saying about Joe Root that he didn’t get enough hundreds. It’s ridiculous. I think once Virat gets the 71st ton, he will go on to score hundred after hundred.

Q - Your thoughts on batsman Rohit Sharma . Do you think that finally India has a leader who can decode the T20 format?

A – No, I think India has many leaders. I think Rohit Sharma is a fantastic cricketer and is respected all around the world and he is doing a great job. But you have seen Hardik Pandya as well. He’s got great leadership skills, did well in the Indian Premier League (IPL), and is now doing well for India.

So there are plenty of people who can captain and perform well. Rohit is the right man at this moment, but there will be plenty of cricketers who want their dream of captaining the country to come true.

Q - Your thoughts on The Hundred and, the way it has revolutionised cricket, especially in the UK?

A- Yeah, we have a good cricket system here. We have county cricket, we have the Blast (T20), we have the Royal London Trophy, which is 50 overs, and now we have the Hundred, which has taken the game by storm.

There are lots of school holidays, lots of school children can come and watch. As you could see, it’s quite exciting, so it’s been great.

Q- Do you think that in the future leading Indian players should also participate in this tournament?

A – In any tournament you want the best players in the world. We all know India has some fantastic talent, and so do Pakistan and Sri Lanka. It’s a world game and you want the world’s best players to play around the world.

I would love to see Indian players play for Yorkshire as well in The Blast, or in the County Championship — that would be a dream. So if we get some of the great Indian players to play for Yorkshire it will be fantastic, and we would love to see them playing The Hundred as well.