English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

    Lifter Sanket Sargar gives India its first medal in Birmingham Commonwealth Games

    The 21-year-old looked on course to win the gold but two failed clean and jerk attempts spoiled his chances as he lifted a total of 248kg (113kg+135kg) to finish second.

    PTI
    July 30, 2022 / 04:55 PM IST
    Commonwealth Games - Men's 55kg Weightlifting - Final - The NEC Hall 1, Birmingham, Britain - July 30, 2022 India's Sanket Mahadev Sargar in action REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

    Commonwealth Games - Men's 55kg Weightlifting - Final - The NEC Hall 1, Birmingham, Britain - July 30, 2022 India's Sanket Mahadev Sargar in action REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff


    India’s Sanket Sargar opened the country’s medal tally at the Commonwealth Games by claiming a silver medal in the men’s 55kg category on Saturday.

    The 21-year-old looked on course to win the gold but two failed clean and jerk attempts spoiled his chances as he lifted a total of 248kg (113kg+135kg) to finish second.


    Malaysia’s Mohamad Aniq (249kg) smashed the Games record in clean and jerk as he lifted 249kg (107kg+142kg) to win the gold, while Sri Lanka’s Dilanka Isuru Kumara 225kg (105kg+120kg) took home the bronze.

    Sargar cruised past all his opponents in the snatch section, leading by six kilograms to head into clean and jerk.

    But the Indian was only able to execute one lift in the clean and jerk section as he seemingly picked up an injury and looked in agony after he failed to lift 139kg in his second and third attempts.

    In the last edition, Indian lifters brought home a rich haul of nine medals including five golds. This year too they are expected to reign supreme.

    Later in the day, P Gururaja (61kg), Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu (49kg) and S Bindyarani Devi (55kg) will vie for the top honors in their respective events.

    Close
    PTI
    Tags: #Birmingham Common Wealth Games #Lifter Sanket Sargar #men’s 55kg category #Sports
    first published: Jul 30, 2022 04:55 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.