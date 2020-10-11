172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|sports-trends|lewis-hamilton-wins-eifel-gp-to-equal-michael-schumachers-f1-win-record-5949901.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Last Updated : Oct 11, 2020 08:01 PM IST | Source: AP

Lewis Hamilton wins Eifel GP to equal Michael Schumacher's F1 win record

Another record fell as Kimi Raikkonen started his 323rd race, beating the mark set by Rubens Barrichello from 1993 through 2011

Associated Press

Lewis Hamilton matched Michael Schumacher's record of 91 wins in Formula One with victory in the Eifel Grand Prix on October 11 as he took another stride toward his seventh championship title.

Hamilton started behind his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas, but took the lead when the Finn ran wide on lap 13. Bottas retired with a car problem five laps later. Hamilton comfortably held off Max Verstappen in the Red Bull after a safety car bunched up the pack late in the race.

Hamilton took the win by nearly five seconds from Verstappen, with third for Daniel Ricciardo in Renault's first podium finish since 2011.

Close

Another record fell as Kimi Raikkonen started his 323rd race, beating the mark set by Rubens Barrichello from 1993 through 2011.

Raikkonen placed 12th after he picked up a time penalty for colliding with George Russell and sending the Williams driver into a spin. Russell retired with a puncture soon after.

It was the first F1 race since 2013 at the Nrburgring in Germany and was named the Eifel Grand Prix after a nearby mountain range.
First Published on Oct 11, 2020 07:54 pm

tags #Eifel GP #world

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.