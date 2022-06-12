Left-right combination is always right

The Indian team led by the newest T20 International captain, Rishabh Pant, were blown away by the right-left combination of Rassie van der Dussen and David Miller in the first T20I in Delhi’s Ferozeshah Kotla that they made the target of 212 look so simple.

In sharing 131 runs for the unbroken fourth wicket, van der Dussen and ‘Killer’ Miller helped South Africa after their highest total in T20Is while batting second on Thursday. They also put to shade India’s highest T20I total against the Proteas.

It is often the left-right combination that wins matches, unsettling the bowlers who need to constantly make adjustments to their lines and lengths, going over and around the wicket, using the width of the crease. Thus, the batsmen do not allow them to settle into a rhythm.

It was not the first time, though, that the left-right batting combination won it comfortably for the team. From the time cricket has been played, the left-right combination has proved lethal. That is not to say that the same hand combination, i.e. the right-right or the left-left pairs, have not had successful partnerships.

But when you have a formidable left-right batting combination at the top of the order, and if you have a mix of left and right in your line-up, then a majority of the match is usually won on paper, the rest of it while executing it out in the centre.

While van der Dussen rarely got opportunities to bat for Rajasthan Royals in the just-concluded Indian Premier League, playing only in three matches, Miller played a lead role in Gujarat Titans’ title triumph, often finishing matches and remaining unbeaten in successful chases.

Yet, van der Dussen’s observation of how the bowlers went about their business in Indian conditions during the IPL helped him make a mental note of how to go about his innings. He also took cue from the promoted right-handed attacker, Dwaine Pretorius, who began the six-hitting charge at the Kotla. Van der Dussen played the anchor role while Miller went after the bowling, continuing from where he left in the IPL less than two weeks ago.

The left-right batting combination also upsets the opposition, which often has to pick its bowlers as per the number of left-handers and the right-handers that they have to contend with. There have been bowlers, though, who have spat venom on the batsmen irrespective of them being left-handers or right-handers, breaking the partnerships.

Not often do you see left-arm orthodox spinners bowling to left-handed batters or a left-arm spinner being picked in the playing 11 against a side packed with left-handed batsmen as the ball comes into the batsmen and makes it easy to manoeuvre the ball. Same applies to right-arm leg-spinners against left-handed batsmen, as the ball usually comes in to them unless you bamboozle the batsmen with googlies.

Left-arm wrist spinners prove handy against left-handers as the ball moves away and makes the batsmen think. It was here that India missed Kuldeep Yadav, who unfortunately had to pull out of the series following a hit on his right hand while batting in the nets on the match eve.

Left-arm orthodox spinner Axar Patel was easy pick for Miller, who picked him delightfully on the on-side while van der Dussen hit leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal with the turn after left-handed opener Quinton de Kock played him comfortably likewise in the Power Play.

India also have some formidable left-right combination right at the top with Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaekwad or Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant or Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya in the middle-order as per the situation. It is just that India need to cash in on the left-right combination and make it that much more difficult for the opposition in the remaining four T20Is.

In the 15th edition of the IPL, the highest partnerships were raised by the left-right combinations. Be it the unbroken 210 for Lucknow Super Giants between Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul, the 182 for Chennai Super Kings between Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaekwad, 165 for CSK between Shivam Dube and Robin Uthappa, 155 for Rajasthan Royals between Devdutt Padikkal and Jos Buttler, 144 for Delhi Capitals between David Warner and Mitchell Marsh, the left-right pair sent the bowlers and the opposition fielders running for cover.

Needless to mention, it was the Warner-Marsh pair that won Australia their maiden ICC T20 World Cup title last November, their 92-run partnership for the second wicket making light work of New Zealand’s total of 172, winning with seven balls to spare.

Historically, the left-right batting combination have forged great partnerships. India’s own Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan have put together 5,039 in 113 ODI innings at 44.99 while the greatest partnership in ODIs ever is the one between left-handed Sourav Ganguly and right-handed Sachin Tendulkar, who have raised together 8,227 runs in 176 ODI innings with 55 partnerships of fifty runs and above.

Some of the other left-right successful combinations across formats include Kumar Sangakkara-Mahela Jayawardene, Sangakkara-Tillakaratne Dilshan, Sanath Jayasuriya-Marvan Atapattu (all from Sri Lanka), Ganguly-Rahul Dravid, Gautam Gambhir-Virender Sehwag, Suresh Raina-MS Dhoni (all India), Quinton de Kock-Hashim Amla, Graeme Smith-Herschelle Gibbs (all South Africa), Matthew Hayden-Ricky Ponting, Bill Lawry-Bobby Simpson, David Warner-Aaron Finch (all Australia), to name just a few. The list can go on and on.

The Indian bowlers, slightly inexperienced at the T20I level barring Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal, need to pick up from their vast IPL experiences to sort out the opposition's left-right combination. Otherwise, it will continue to get the stick like they got at the Kotla. The left-right combination can really be lethal if not separated at the earliest.

Sunday will see Barabati Stadium in Cuttack hosting its third T20I, the first of which was between India and South Africa in 2015, which the visitors won by six wickets. That SA win was anchored by left-handed Jean Paul Duminy majorly in the company of right-handers before settling the deal in the company of Miller.