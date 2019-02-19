Laureus World Sportsman of the Year: 8 impressive achievements of Novak Djokovic

One of the greatest Tennis star of modern ear has added another feather in his incredibly decorated hat Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/9 Serbian Novak Djokovic won the prestigious Laureus World Sportsman of the Year award after claiming victory at both Wimbledon 2018, US Open 2018 and Australian Open 2019. He has equalled the great Usain Bolt by winning the top Laureus award for the fourth time. (Image: Reuters) 2/9 Novak Djokovic is ranked No.1 in the world with 10955 rankings points. Nadal with 8230 points is No.2 and Alexander Zverev with 6475 points is ranked No.3. It will take monumental effort from his adversaries to dislodge him from the top position. (Image: Reuters) 3/9 Novak Djokovic’s seven Australian Open titles give him the outright record of most men’s titles at Melbourne Park, ahead of Roger Federer and Roy Emerson, who both sit on six. (Image: Reuters) 4/9 Novak Djokovic is tennis’ all-time highest prize money winner. His earning from the sport are moving closer to the $130 million mark. To put that in perspective, Tiger Woods has just over $110 million in career earnings. (Image: Reuters) 5/9 The Serbian holds better head to head record against two of his contemporaries Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. Against Federer Djokovic enjoys a 25-22 record while against Nadal it is 28-25. (Image: Reuters) 6/9 With 7 Australian Opens, 1 French Open, 4 Wimbledons and 3 US Opens, Djokovic has 15 Grand Slam titles. He’s now within two of Nadal’s career haul and five of Federer’s — the 31-year-old seemingly with plenty of time on his side to reel them in. (Image: Reuters) 7/9 Djokovic holds the incredible record of winning 10 Grand Slam titles after turning 30. The longest previous streak of grand slam titles won by players aged 30 or older was when Rod Laver won all 4 majors in 1969. (Image: Reuters) 8/9 He is the first man ever to win three slams or more in a row three times. Previously Djokovic has strung together streaks of four -Wimbledon 2015 to French Open 2016- and three Wimbledon 2011 to Australian Open 2012. (Image: Reuters) 9/9 The World No.1 is the first player in the history of tennis to win all nine elite ATP World Tour Masters 1000s and complete the career Golden Masters. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Feb 19, 2019 06:06 pm