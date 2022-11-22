Live News: Ukraine tells civilians to leave liberated areas before winter

Business and Political Live Updates: Ukrainian authorities have begun evacuating civilians from recently liberated sections of the Kherson and Mykolaiv regions, fearing that a lack of heat, power and water due to Russian shelling will make conditions too unlivable this winter.
November 22, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST
Siem Reap: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh shakes hands with Deputy Prime Minister & Minister of National Defence of Cambodia Tea Banh during a bilateral meeting upon his arrival in Siem Reap.
November 22, 2022 / 09:47 AM IST
UP woman seeks PM''s help in getting daughter back from London-based husband
November 22, 2022 / 09:43 AM IST
Centre alters norms on foreign hospitality nod
November 22, 2022 / 09:43 AM IST
Rupee rises 7 paise to 81.72 against US dollar in early trade
November 22, 2022 / 09:38 AM IST
November 22, 2022 / 09:36 AM IST
White House says committed to nomination of US envoy to India as bilateral ties important
November 22, 2022 / 09:34 AM IST
Ukrainians likely to live with blackouts until March-end: Energy provider
November 22, 2022 / 09:30 AM IST
FIFA World Cup: Need to do better, says England manager after 6-2 win over Iran
November 22, 2022 / 09:27 AM IST
AAP MLA Gulab Singh Yadav thrashed by party workers, purportedly for selling MCD poll ticket
November 22, 2022 / 09:14 AM IST
Japan govt begins Unification Church probe amid anger over ties with ruling party
November 22, 2022 / 09:10 AM IST
BJP expels 11 rebel MCD candidates after Nadda holds review meet
November 22, 2022 / 09:09 AM IST
Penguin Random House scraps $2.2 bln deal to merge with Simon & Schuster
November 22, 2022 / 09:04 AM IST
PM Modi's ‘5G’: The ‘5 Goals’ Scored for BJP in 8 Gujarat Rallies
November 22, 2022 / 09:02 AM IST
November 22, 2022 / 08:58 AM IST
Mulayam Singh Yadav birth anniversary today
November 22, 2022 / 08:57 AM IST
FIFA World Cup: Late penalty strike by Bale helps Wales secure 1-1 draw with USA
November 22, 2022 / 08:46 AM IST
2.0 magnitude quake hits near N.Korea''s nuclear test site
November 22, 2022 / 08:42 AM IST
4 Delhi Students Arrested For Torturing, Killing Pregnant Dog In New Friends Colony
November 22, 2022 / 08:31 AM IST