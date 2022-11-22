Live News: Ukraine tells civilians to leave liberated areas before winter

Siem Reap: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh shakes hands with Deputy Prime Minister & Minister of National Defence of Cambodia Tea Banh during a bilateral meeting upon his arrival in Siem Reap.
(PTI)
Centre alters norms on foreign hospitality nod
Ukrainians likely to live with blackouts until March-end: Energy provider
FIFA World Cup: Need to do better, says England manager after 6-2 win over Iran
AAP MLA Gulab Singh Yadav thrashed by party workers, purportedly for selling MCD poll ticket
BJP expels 11 rebel MCD candidates after Nadda holds review meet
Penguin Random House scraps $2.2 bln deal to merge with Simon & Schuster
PM Modi's ‘5G’: The ‘5 Goals’ Scored for BJP in 8 Gujarat Rallies
4 Delhi Students Arrested For Torturing, Killing Pregnant Dog In New Friends Colony
Tsunami alert after earthquake of magnitude 7.0 jolts Solomon Islands
Siem Reap: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh shakes hands with Deputy Prime Minister & Minister of National Defence of Cambodia Tea Banh during a bilateral meeting upon his arrival in Siem Reap.
(PTI)
UP woman seeks PM''s help in getting daughter back from London-based husband
Centre alters norms on foreign hospitality nod
MHA on Monday revised its guidelines linked to acceptance of foreign hospitality by members of legislatures, office-bearers of political parties, judges, govt officials & employees of corporations who travel outside India, asking them to seek prior “online” permission from it.
As per new guidelines, Rule 7 of Foreign Contribution Regulation Rules, 2011 says “any person belonging to these categories who wishes to avail foreign hospitality shall apply to central govt in electronic form in Form FC-2 for prior permission to accept such foreign hospitality”
Rupee rises 7 paise to 81.72 against US dollar in early trade
#IndiainUNSC— India at UN, NY (@IndiaUNNewYork) November 21, 2022
“Proliferation of nuclear & missile technologies is a matter of concern, as they have an adverse impact on peace & security in the region, including on 🇮🇳. We hope the intl community & the #SecurityCouncil can be united on this front”
PR at #UNSC Meeting on #DPRK pic.twitter.com/mfb9eE3o3R
White House says committed to nomination of US envoy to India as bilateral ties important
- "India is a very important relationship," said White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Monday, as she reaffirmed the Biden administration's commitment to getting through the nomination of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as US ambassador to India.
- The White House Press Secretary made the remarks during Air Force One flight en route to Cherry Point, North Carolina.
- Answering a question whether the White House will push the US Senate to finally get a vote on Garcetti's nomination, Jean-Pierre said, "Absolutely. India is a very important relationship that we have. You -- you saw the President greet and meet very briefly with Prime Minister Modi just last week when he was in -- in Bali. It's an important relationship that -- that we truly respect."
(ANI)
Ukrainians likely to live with blackouts until March-end: Energy provider
Ukrainians are most likely to live with blackouts at least until the end of March, the head of a major energy provider said on Monday, as the government started free evacuations for people in Kherson to other regions. Half of Ukraine's energy infrastructure has been damaged by Russian attacks, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said, leaving millions of people without electricity and water as winter sets in and temperatures drop below freezing.
FIFA World Cup: Need to do better, says England manager after 6-2 win over Iran
Following the win over Iran in their FIFA World Cup 2022 opener, England manager Gareth Southgate was not pleased with his side conceding two goals in the second half and said that they will need to play better against the USA.
England started their World Cup 2022 campaign in style decimating Iran 6-2 at the Khalifa International Stadium in Qatar on Monday.
England got off to a great start in the first half, leading by 3-0 before adding three more goals in the second half. But Southgate was not happy with the way his side let Iran score two goals later in the game. He warned his players that the sloppiness could end their World Cup campaign early.
"We are really pleased to start the tournament in this way and really pleased with our attacking play. We know that Iran is difficult to score goals against so it is a credit to our players for the movement, the quality of our passing and finishing," said Southgate as quoted by Sky Sports.
(ANI)
AAP MLA Gulab Singh Yadav thrashed by party workers, purportedly for selling MCD poll ticket
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Matiala assembly constituency Gulab Singh Yadav was allegedly thrashed by his party workers on Monday, purportedly for selling Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections tickets, claimed the BJP.
The purported video of the said incident was shared by several BJP leaders on their social media handles.
In a video, which was widely circulated on social media, the AAP MLA was in the midst of a heated argument with a group of party workers. After which he was manhandled and hounded out of the office. He was later pursued by the attackers and took refuge inside the police station.
Delhi BJP while sharing the video on Twitter claimed that Yadav was thrashed by AAP workers on the charge of selling tickets.
"AAP MLA was beaten up! Aam Aadmi Party MLA Gulab Singh Yadav was thrashed by AAP workers on the charge of selling tickets. Kejriwal ji, this is how the turn of all the corrupt MLAs of AAP will come," Delhi BJP tweeted in Hindi.
Japan govt begins Unification Church probe amid anger over ties with ruling party
Japan's government on Tuesday launched a probe into the Unification Church, the first step in a process that could strip the group of its legal status amid public anger over its links to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's ruling party.
The government will give the church until Dec. 9 to answer questions about its finances and organisation, Minister of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology Keiko Nagaoka told a regular news conference.
(Reuters)
BJP expels 11 rebel MCD candidates after Nadda holds review meet
The BJP on Monday expelled 11 rebel MCD candidates following a meeting chaired by BJP national president JP Nadda. With less than a fortnight left for the elections to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Nadda chaired a review meeting of party leaders on Monday where party MLAs, MPs were called.
Nadda came equipped with reports on the work done by the party’s public representatives in their respective constituencies. According to sources, important decisions were taken at the review meeting, the principal agenda of which was for the BJP to return to the helm of the MCD for the fourth time.
Penguin Random House scraps $2.2 bln deal to merge with Simon & Schuster
Penguin Random House, the world's largest book publisher, and smaller U.S. rival Simon & Schuster have scrapped a $2.2 billion deal to merge, Penguin owner Bertelsmann (BTGGg.F) announced on Monday.
Bertelsmann, a German media group which owns Penguin, initially said it would appeal a U.S. judge's decision that said its purchase of Simon & Schuster would be illegal because it would hit authors' pay.
But Bertelsmann said in a statement that it "will advance the growth of its global book publishing business without the previously planned merger of Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster."