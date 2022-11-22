Live News: Ukraine tells civilians to leave liberated areas before winter

November 22, 2022 / 09:36 AM IST

White House says committed to nomination of US envoy to India as bilateral ties important

- "India is a very important relationship," said White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Monday, as she reaffirmed the Biden administration's commitment to getting through the nomination of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as US ambassador to India.

- The White House Press Secretary made the remarks during Air Force One flight en route to Cherry Point, North Carolina.

- Answering a question whether the White House will push the US Senate to finally get a vote on Garcetti's nomination, Jean-Pierre said, "Absolutely. India is a very important relationship that we have. You -- you saw the President greet and meet very briefly with Prime Minister Modi just last week when he was in -- in Bali. It's an important relationship that -- that we truly respect."

(ANI)