Live News: Suella Braverman appointed as the United Kingdom's Home Secretary

Business and Political Live Updates: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday began putting his top team in place with key Cabinet appointments and decided to keep the new Chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, in place for economic stability and brought back Indian-origin Suella Braverman as Home Secretary. Braverman, who's scathing resignation letter precipitated Liz Truss' exit from Downing Street last week, is a fellow Bexiteer like Sunak.
October 25, 2022 / 09:45 PM IST
JUST IN: Suella Braverman appointed as the United Kingdom's Home Secretary: Conservatives Party tweets
October 25, 2022 / 09:30 PM IST
FIR against Delhi man for shooting at people bursting crackers
October 25, 2022 / 09:07 PM IST
Protecting the vulnerable at 'front of our minds': Jeremy Hunt
October 25, 2022 / 08:56 PM IST
Dominic Raab appointed UK's Deputy PM
October 25, 2022 / 08:40 PM IST
Rishi Sunak as PM: Political stability to give impetus to India-UK FTA talks, say experts
October 25, 2022 / 08:30 PM IST
UK PM Rishi Sunak retains Jeremy Hunt as Chancellor
October 25, 2022 / 08:27 PM IST
Delhi University to announce second round of seat allocation for undergraduate programmes on October 30: Registrar
October 25, 2022 / 08:05 PM IST
Defending champions Australia beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in T20 World Cup
October 25, 2022 / 07:50 PM IST
Mumbai man arrested under POSCOA for raping mentally challenged minor
October 25, 2022 / 07:36 PM IST
President Murmu to present Silver Trumpet, Trumpet Banner to President’s Bodyguard on Oct 27
October 25, 2022 / 07:20 PM IST
Crackers responsible for 37 of 85 fire incidents in 3 days in Mumbai
October 25, 2022 / 07:07 PM IST
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor says ‘extraordinary’ on appointment of Rishi Sunak as UK PM
October 25, 2022 / 06:40 PM IST
Govt receives dividend from Electronics Corporation, Mineral Exploration Corp, and NBCC
October 25, 2022 / 06:30 PM IST
October 25, 2022 / 06:21 PM IST
WATCH: British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis says in Hindi: “The election of the first Hindu PM of Britain is a historic moment.”
October 25, 2022 / 06:00 PM IST
EU counts on strong relation with UK in respect of all agreements, says EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen
October 25, 2022 / 05:52 PM IST
UK justice secretary Brandon Lewis resigns
October 25, 2022 / 05:42 PM IST
Rishi Sunak on fulfilling promises in the manifesto
October 25, 2022 / 05:38 PM IST
I'm not Daunted, says Rishi Sunak
October 25, 2022 / 05:34 PM IST
Rishi Sunak on Boris Johnson
October 25, 2022 / 05:32 PM IST
Rishi Sunak on economy
October 25, 2022 / 05:28 PM IST
Will not leave the next generation in debt: Rishi Sunak
October 25, 2022 / 05:17 PM IST
Will bring compassion to challenges, unite country: Rishi Sunak
October 25, 2022 / 05:11 PM IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky congratulates Sunak
October 25, 2022 / 05:02 PM IST
Rishi Sunak promises to fix mistakes committed in the previous Govt
October 25, 2022 / 04:55 PM IST
Sunak's loyalty lies with the UK, Indians gain no more than a brief sense of pride: Mohandas Pai
October 25, 2022 / 04:50 PM IST
UK PM Rishi Sunak pledges economic stability, confidence
October 25, 2022 / 04:48 PM IST
Boris Johnson congratulates Rishi Sunak on becoming PM
October 25, 2022 / 04:43 PM IST
Rishi Sunak takes charge as UK PM after meeting King Charles
October 25, 2022 / 04:17 PM IST
Rishi Sunak appointed as Britain's Prime Minister by King Charles III
October 25, 2022 / 03:52 PM IST
We have arrested five people in this matter. Case filed, UAPA invoked: V Balakrishnan, Coimbatore CP on Coimbatore car blast case
October 25, 2022 / 03:50 PM IST
The UK PM-designate Rishi Sunak arrives at Buckingham Palace in London to meet King Charles III
October 25, 2022 / 03:10 PM IST
T20 WC: Australia's Adam Zampa tests COVID-19 positive ahead of Sri Lanka clash
October 25, 2022 / 03:08 PM IST
Outgoing PM Liz Truss gives statement outside Downing Street
October 25, 2022 / 03:01 PM IST
UK's outgoing PM Liz Truss leaves for Buckingham Palace from 10, Downing Street
October 25, 2022 / 02:54 PM IST
Child dies due to explosion near railway tracks in Bhatpara
October 25, 2022 / 02:50 PM IST
Delhi reported 304 cases of Dengue in the past week
October 25, 2022 / 02:20 PM IST
Partial restoration of WhatsApp services begins
October 25, 2022 / 01:40 PM IST
Tamil Nadu Sanitary workers' strike
October 25, 2022 / 01:39 PM IST
Services of Meta-owned WhatsApp are currently experiencing disruption in India
October 25, 2022 / 12:03 PM IST
Fire incidents in Mumbai
October 25, 2022 / 12:01 PM IST
Fire incidents in Delhi
October 25, 2022 / 11:53 AM IST
Saudi Arabia sets up carbon market firm to support net-zero goal
October 25, 2022 / 11:50 AM IST
Many places in Punjab, Haryana report 'poor' to 'very poor' air quality
October 25, 2022 / 11:41 AM IST
US considers HAWK air defense equipment for Ukraine, say US officials
October 25, 2022 / 10:43 AM IST
Delhi records minimum temperature of 14 degrees Celsius
October 25, 2022 / 10:42 AM IST
Philippine airport partially reopens despite stuck plane
October 25, 2022 / 10:35 AM IST
Ukraine Russia War Update
October 25, 2022 / 10:25 AM IST
October 25, 2022 / 10:21 AM IST