 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsSports

Live News: Suella Braverman appointed as the United Kingdom's Home Secretary

Moneycontrol News
Oct 25, 2022 / 09:56 PM IST

Business and Political Live Updates: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday began putting his top team in place with key Cabinet appointments and decided to keep the new Chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, in place for economic stability and brought back Indian-origin Suella Braverman as Home Secretary. Braverman, who's scathing resignation letter precipitated Liz Truss' exit from Downing Street last week, is a fellow Bexiteer like Sunak.

Read all news including political news, current affairs on Moneycontrol's Live News Blog

October 25, 2022 / 09:45 PM IST

JUST IN: Suella Braverman appointed as the United Kingdom's Home Secretary: Conservatives Party tweets

October 25, 2022 / 09:30 PM IST

FIR against Delhi man for shooting at people bursting crackers

October 25, 2022 / 09:07 PM IST

Protecting the vulnerable at 'front of our minds': Jeremy Hunt

October 25, 2022 / 08:56 PM IST

Dominic Raab appointed UK's Deputy PM

October 25, 2022 / 08:40 PM IST

Rishi Sunak as PM: Political stability to give impetus to India-UK FTA talks, say experts

October 25, 2022 / 08:30 PM IST

UK PM Rishi Sunak retains Jeremy Hunt as Chancellor

October 25, 2022 / 08:27 PM IST

Delhi University to announce second round of seat allocation for undergraduate programmes on October 30: Registrar

October 25, 2022 / 08:05 PM IST

Defending champions Australia beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in T20 World Cup

October 25, 2022 / 07:50 PM IST

Mumbai man arrested under POSCOA for raping mentally challenged minor

October 25, 2022 / 07:36 PM IST

President Murmu to present Silver Trumpet, Trumpet Banner to President’s Bodyguard on Oct 27